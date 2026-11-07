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Southwoods welcomes golf fans to watch Philippine Open for free

Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 1:56pm
Southwoods welcomes golf fans to watch Philippine Open for free
The first tee of the Masters course at Southwoods.
Contributed photo / Adrian Flores

CARMONA, Philippines — The Manila Southwoods will allow fans to see all the action in the 108th Philippine Open for free, as the exclusive club does its share in promoting the game while making sure that Filipino bets in the $1-million event get all the crowd backing they need starting Thursday.

Spectator parking and an air-conditioned shuttle service leading to the Masters course will also be provided as Southwoods aims to make the experience an unforgettable one to fans who want to witness top-notch action.

"It's our club's little way of making sure that our fans get that international feeling of watching some of the best players in the world compete," Robert John Sobrepena, the Southwoods chairman, said. "And of course, we need our countrymen to be able to cheer our local bets."

Once main parking inside the golf club is filled up, spaces have been arranged at nearby Splash Island where fans will be shuttled to the golf course in coasters continuously.

Southwoods has left no stones unturned in its latest hosting of Asia's oldest national open, forking out a princely P35 million to ensure that the Masters will be in its best form to test the talented 132-strong field.

Frenchman Julien Sale won last year with an 11-under 269 tally as the course played to a par-70 like this year.

But the Asian Tour field has not seen the Masters with such narrow fairways as how it will play starting Thursday, as the tournament aims to take away the advantage of the long hitters who will try to overpower the course by growing roughs ankle-deep.

"The fairways being at an average of 25 to 30 yards in width can certainly be a challenge," Jerome Delariarte, a champion ex-pro who is now the assistant GM of the club, said. "Players would definitely need to find the fairways to be able to attack the pins."

The greens will be sped up to about 11 on the Stimpmeter, and with the winds blowing harder at this time of year, this last line of defense of the Masters will be key.

Miguel Tabuena had withdrawn on Friday afternoon, leaving the field with 27 Filipino players led by 2008 champion Angelo Que and a lot of the rising stars of Philippine professional golf that call Southwoods home.

Aidric Chan, Sean Ramos, Carl Corpus and Shinichi Suzuki, the only amateur in the field, all play out of Southwoods and have innate knowledge of the Masters layout. The quartet, along with Que and the wily Antonio Lascuna, remain as local players to watch. (Pool story)

GOLF

MANILA SOUTHWOODS GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

PHILIPPINE OPEN GOLF
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