SSL Unity Cup: Lady Falcons claw Lady Blazers to book No. 3 quarters slot

Main gunner Shaina Nitura returned from a three-game absence, providing leadership and stability as the Lady Falcons closed the Round of 8 on a winning note after dropping their first two assignments in Pool E.

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University bucked a slow start to defeat College of Saint Benilde, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, and secure the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Unity Cup on Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

Main gunner Shaina Nitura returned from a three-game absence, providing leadership and stability as the Lady Falcons closed the Round of 8 on a winning note after dropping their first two assignments in Pool E.

Adamson rallied from an eight-point deficit in the opening set with a telling 11-2 run to gain control and steal the extended frame. The previous edition’s fourth-placed team then dictated the pace for the rest of the match to complete the 79-minute sweep.

The Lady Falcons will take on the twice-to-beat No. 2 seed from Pool F in the quarterfinals of the league’s centerpiece competition, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R&B Milk Tea, starting November 14.

Frances Mordi led Adamson with 11 points on nine kills, one kill block and one ace while Third Tuddao scored eight.

“Although it was a slow start, I remembered what coach was telling us before the game, that we should learn to adjust,” Mordi said.

“During the game, at the start, it was very slow but at the end we were able to adjust based on what coach told us,” she added.

Nitura, who only played her second game in the tournament, came off the bench and scored six of her seven points on attacks for the Lady Falcons, who hosted a block party with 11 kill blocks.

Lana Barrera had seven points, Joy Aseo and Kim Rocha finished with six points each while Frisha Divinagracia got four of her five markers on kill blocks for Adamson.

The Lady Falcons fell into a 6-14 hole in the first set after Lady Blazer winger Ash Lleses scored on an off-speed attack. Adamson mounted a blistering counterattack and took a 17-16 lead after an Eloi Dote kill.

Aseo put Adamson at set point, 24-22, but CSB forced an extended set with back-to-back points. Dote’s runner gave the Lady Falcons a set point advantage before Rocha ended the frame with a kill block.

The Lady Falcons sustained the momentum of their first set comeback to send the Lady Blazers into a three-game losing skid in the competition supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Jersey Haven, Solar Sports and 12 Beyond Production as technical partners.

CSB will take on twice-to-beat University of Santo Tomas in the next round.

Grace Borromeo led the Lady Blazers with 10 points on eight kills and two aces, Arianna Pua scored eight while Camila Bartolome finished with seven markers.

All games in the competition are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports. (Pool story)