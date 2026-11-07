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NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU

Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 12:39pm
NCAA Player of the Week Mangubat bombs away for JRU
JRU's Lawrence Mangubat
(NCAA Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal University has zoomed to the top seed in Group A of the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament, with Lawrence Mangubat spearheading the Heavy Bombers’ charge toward a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Still without Chris Hubilla due to an MCL injury, Mangubat powered JRU to its third straight victory, delivering back-to-back standout performances against Mapúa University and College of Saint Benilde to earn the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Player of the Week honors for November 3 to 6.

Battling through a shoulder injury, the 5-foot-11 guard led JRU against the feisty Cardinals with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals as the Heavy Bombers pulled away for a 71-58 victory behind a crucial fourth-quarter defensive stand.

Entering Friday’s matchup tied with San Beda University atop the Group A standings at 9-3, Mangubat again delivered when it mattered most. He poured in a career-high 27 points and added two assists to spoil the return of back-to-back MVP Allen Liwag, leading the Heavy Bombers to an 85-79 triumph over the Blazers.

Despite his timely offensive outburst, Mangubat was quick to deflect the credit to the rest of the Heavy Bombers.

“It’s a blessing na magkaroon ng ganoon na tiwala sa mga coaches at teammates ko,” Mangubat said. “Ginawa ko lang ‘yung anong maitutulong ko sa team.”

JRU head coach Nani Epondulan, meanwhile, hailed Mangubat’s leadership as the Heavy Bombers brace for tougher challenges in the playoffs.

“Having that type of player na hindi talaga magpapabata is a big moral boost, especially sa mga teammates na naglo-look up sa kanya,” Epondulan said of Mangubat, who edged out San Beda's Dan Marcelo, Emilio Aguinaldo College's Jacob Shanoda, University of Perpetual Help’s Mark Gojo Cruz and Arellano University's T-Mc Ongotan for the weekly citation.

“Hindi lahat ng players may ganung klaseng attitude, may ganung klase ng puso,” he added.

BASKETBALL

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