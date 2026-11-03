Fighting Maroons aim to stay hot vs Falcons

University of the Philippines blasted University of the East, 101-70, in their clash on October 25, 2026.

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – UST vs DLSU (Women)

10 a.m. – UE vs FEU (Women)

12 p.m. – UP vs AdU (Women)

2:30 p.m. – UE vs FEU (Men)

5 p.m. – UP vs AdU (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — League-leader University of the Philippines tries to extend its hot tear against Adamson in a bid to zero in on a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 5 p.m. for the main act of a twin bill that also features the goal of Far Eastern University (5-4) to stay inside the semifinal picture at 2:30 p.m. against the listless University of the East (0-9), which is on a 29-game dry spell since 2024.

UP is coming off a weeklong break after playing and winning all five games in the last two weeks to shrug off an early stumble and seize a solo lead at 7-2 with five games to spare in the second round.

Another win against the Soaring Falcons, running sixth in the bumper-to-bumper race at 4-5, would put the Fighting Maroons a step away from a sixth straight Final Four appearance under master tactician Goldwin Monteverde. A triumph would also shore up their drive to a twice-to-beat incentive.

It’s the longest active semis streak in the league, including five straight finals appearances with two titles.

But the boys from Diliman are not keen on slowing down anytime soon, especially against the San Marcelino-based hoopers whom they beat by just a hairline in the first round, 69-67.

“Coaches are never content and that’s the reality of it. That’s the process for our team. What’s important is that everybody is committed to it, kumbaga ang mantra ng UP ‘Walang bibitaw.’ Importante sa amin ‘yun," assistant coach Christian Luanzon said.

"As coach Goldwin (Monteverde) emphasized, ‘yung puso. Dapat maging consistent kami."

Adamson, despite a costly back-to-back defeat, will try to draw inspiration from a close duel against UP in the first round to stay afloat in the mad dash to the Final Four.

While the Fighting Maroons enjoy solo view, the Soaring Falcons at 4-5 aim to stay afloat, trailing behind Ateneo (5-5), La Salle (6-4) and National University (7-3). University of Santo Tomas is also lurking behind at 4-6.