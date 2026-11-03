^

Sports

Fighting Maroons aim to stay hot vs Falcons

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 4:18pm
Fighting Maroons aim to stay hot vs Falcons
University of the Philippines blasted University of the East, 101-70, in their clash on October 25, 2026.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
8 a.m. – UST vs DLSU (Women)
10 a.m. – UE vs FEU (Women)
12 p.m. – UP vs AdU (Women)
2:30 p.m. – UE vs FEU (Men)
5 p.m. – UP vs AdU (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — League-leader University of the Philippines tries to extend its hot tear against Adamson in a bid to zero in on a Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 5 p.m. for the main act of a twin bill that also features the goal of Far Eastern University (5-4) to stay inside the semifinal picture at 2:30 p.m. against the listless University of the East (0-9), which is on a 29-game dry spell since 2024.

UP is coming off a weeklong break after playing and winning all five games in the last two weeks to shrug off an early stumble and seize a solo lead at 7-2 with five games to spare in the second round. 

Another win against the Soaring Falcons, running sixth in the bumper-to-bumper race at 4-5, would put the Fighting Maroons a step away from a sixth straight Final Four appearance under master tactician Goldwin Monteverde. A triumph would also shore up their drive to a twice-to-beat incentive.

It’s the longest active semis streak in the league, including five straight finals appearances with two titles. 

But the boys from Diliman are not keen on slowing down anytime soon, especially against the San Marcelino-based hoopers whom they beat by just a hairline in the first round, 69-67. 

“Coaches are never content and that’s the reality of it. That’s the process for our team. What’s important is that everybody is committed to it, kumbaga ang mantra ng UP ‘Walang bibitaw.’ Importante sa amin ‘yun," assistant coach Christian Luanzon said.

"As coach Goldwin (Monteverde) emphasized, ‘yung puso. Dapat maging consistent kami."

Adamson, despite a costly back-to-back defeat, will try to draw inspiration from a close duel against UP in the first round to stay afloat in the mad dash to the Final Four. 

While the Fighting Maroons enjoy solo view, the Soaring Falcons at 4-5 aim to stay afloat, trailing behind Ateneo (5-5), La Salle (6-4) and National University (7-3). University of Santo Tomas is also lurking behind at 4-6.

UAAP

UAAP BASKETBALL

UAAP SEASON 88

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone expects all hands on deck

Cone expects all hands on deck

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone is optimistic that overseas players will be available, “barring injury,” for the fifth...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder to retire Westbrook's No. 0 jersey in February

Thunder to retire Westbrook's No. 0 jersey in February

6 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder will retire the number "0" jersey of star guard Russell Westbrook at a February 7...
Sports
fbtw
Russell says 'tough to deal with' after failed F1 title bid

Russell says 'tough to deal with' after failed F1 title bid

6 hours ago
George Russell has "spoken from the heart" to admit it was "tough to deal" with seeing his Formula One...
Sports
fbtw
Closeout in Dasma?

Closeout in Dasma?

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Is it closing time?
Sports
fbtw
Reminiscent of Pacquiao

Reminiscent of Pacquiao

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There were glimpses of Manny Pacquiao in the way Carl Jammes Martin fought Mexico’s David Picasso to win a split 10-round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AFC postpones Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia from January to December

AFC postpones Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia from January to December

1 hour ago
The 2027 Asian Cup football tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to "exceptional...
Sports
fbtw
Maiden U-19 Asian Sepatakraw Championship to be staged in Philippines

Maiden U-19 Asian Sepatakraw Championship to be staged in Philippines

2 hours ago
The Philippines will host the inaugural ASTAF U-19 Asian Sepaktakraw Championship 2026 (PSTAI) from November 26-30 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Dinagat builds path from island talent to national colors

Dinagat builds path from island talent to national colors

2 hours ago
On an island long celebrated for its natural beauty and rising economic success, a new vision is taking shape, one that stretches...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters

Philippine football chiefs bats for homegrown booters

2 hours ago
The Philippine Under-15 Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT U15) recently concluded its maiden FIFA World Cup &...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with