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PSAA esports gains major boost with new partnership

Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 3:32pm
PSAA esports gains major boost with new partnership
Sixteen teams representing the PSAA’s eight member schools will take part in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, with the tournament commencing on November 11 once the league finishes its basketball season.
TOPS

MANILA, Philippines — Esports gets a major boost as fast-rising snack and beverage company CreamLoops partners with the Philippine Schools Athletic Association (PSAA) for the school-based league’s first-ever esports competition in its fifth season next month.

Sixteen teams representing the PSAA’s eight member schools will take part in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, with the tournament commencing on November 11 once the league finishes its basketball season.

The inaugural esports event is seen as another major step in the PSAA’s continuing effort to expand its sports program and provide student-athletes with more opportunities to compete in emerging sports while maintaining a balance between academics and athletics.

For CreamLoops, the partnership goes beyond brand exposure, with the company viewing esports as another avenue to support young athletes and contribute to the development of grassroots sports.

“We’re happy and proud to organize esports for the PSAA. We’ve been supporting esports for years and have always been admirers of student-athletes who are discipline and responsible and able to balance their academics and sports,” said CreamLoops Marketing Manager Pamela Ann Abril during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” at the Philippine Sports Commission Conference Room.

Abril said CreamLoops wants to use its growing presence to help provide young people with opportunities to develop not only their athletic skills but also discipline, teamwork and responsibility.

“Our products boost energy, and it’s our pride to align our company with the development of sports, particularly at the grassroots level. We want to be part of an environment where young athletes can compete, learn and grow while continuing to excel in their studies,” she said.

The company specifically chose Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for the PSAA competition as it continues to recognize the growing popularity of esports among Filipino students and the potential of organized gaming to become a platform for discipline, teamwork and competitive development.

“We chose Mobile Legends: Bang Bang over other esports events because this is the only game that is not connected to gambling,” Abril added during the weekly forum  supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Behrouz Persian Cuisine and Pocari Sweat.

Each participating school will field a six-player roster, with five players seeing action at a time during the matches. The format aims to promote teamwork and strategic play while providing student participants the chance to experience a more organized and competitive esports environment.

 

CreamLoops is also putting up a substantial prize package to further motivate the young competitors. The champion will receive P100,000 in cash plus CreamLoops products, while the runner-up will take home P50,000 and the third-place finisher P30,000.

The prize package, according to CreamLoops, reflects its commitment to supporting student-athletes and recognizing their hard work, discipline and competitive spirit.

PSAA founder and sports organizer Fernando “Butch” Arimado, who also funds the National Youth Basketball League, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant boost to the young association.

“Malaking bagay po ang sponsorship ng CreamLoops sa esports at sa PSAA. It will further boost our effort to reach out to more schools outside the established leagues like the UAAP and NCAA. Talagang tumutulong sila sa kabataan at sa development ng sports,” said Arimado.

Arimado said the introduction of esports adds another dimension to the PSAA program and could help attract more schools and students to the growing school-based league.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the PSAA’s grassroots sports program while opening more opportunities for students to compete in esports alongside traditional sporting events.

Joining Abril and Arimado at the TOPS forum were CreamLoops Campaign Manager Racel Santos, Event Director Keith Christina Valler and Believe, the country’s newest P-pop sensation and brand ambassador. (Pool story) 

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