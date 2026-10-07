Oftana dumps 31 as Tropang 5G crush Dyip

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang 5G returned to PBA Governors’ Cup action with a bang, flattening the Terrafirma Dyip, 116-92, Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Calvin Oftana led TNT with 31 points and six rebounds in the win.

Terrafirma remained within striking distance through the second quarter, trailing by just two possessions before TNT pulled away and took a 57-42 lead at the half.

This set the tone for the rest of the way, as the Tropang 5G continued to wax hot in the second half despite the Herculean effort of Mav Ahanmisi.

The lead grew to as much as 29 points, 114-85, after a triple by Jeo Ambohot with 2:02 remaining.

TNT rose to 5-4 in the standings, tied with Converge for joint-third.

Terrafirma dropped to 3-6 as it absorbed its second straight defeat.