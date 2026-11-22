MUFC rules 2026 Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship tilt

The Manila-based squad delivered a composed and consistent performance throughout the competition to secure the championship.

PORAC, Pampanga – The Manila Ultimate Frisbee Community (MUFC) emerged victorious at the 2026 Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship recently, overcoming a competitive field of teams from across Luzon to claim the tournament title during the event's second season at the Alviera Open Field.

Five teams representing Manila, Tarlac and Pampanga converged for a day of intense Ultimate Frisbee action, with MUFC, Skyline Squad Ultimate, Keni Discs, Tarlac Conquerors, and Pampanga Ultimate Community (PUC) battling for top honors in front of approximately 200 spectators, athletes and supporters.

From the opening matches, the tournament showcased the speed, athleticism, and teamwork that have fueled the continued growth of Ultimate Frisbee in the Philippines. Teams traded momentum throughout the day, with players demonstrating sharp disc movement, disciplined defensive play, and the endurance required to compete in a demanding tournament format.

When the final whistle sounded, it was MUFC that stood above the rest. The Manila-based squad delivered a composed and consistent performance throughout the competition to secure the championship, while Skyline Squad Ultimate finished as first runner-up. Pampanga Ultimate Community completed the podium as second runner-up, giving the home region another achievement to celebrate.

Organized by Alviera in partnership with XMPLR, the championship continued to serve as a platform for bringing together Ultimate Frisbee communities from different parts of the country while introducing new participants to the sport.

This year's event also welcomed football players from the Porac communities of Sapang Uwak and Bayong, providing them with an opportunity to experience Ultimate Frisbee and further expanding the sport's grassroots reach.

MUFC's triumph was further highlighted by several individual honors. Rusty Jaravata was named Male Finals MVP after leading his team with a standout performance in the championship rounds, while teammate Marjorie earned the Female Finals MVP award. The accolades underscored the depth and talent that powered MUFC's championship run.

Skyline Squad Ultimate's Ryan Santos was recognized as Male Tournament MVP for his exceptional play throughout the competition, while MUFC's Kim Ciarel claimed the Female Tournament MVP award after consistently delivering impactful performances from start to finish.

The tournament also celebrated excellence across all participating teams through the selection of the Mythical Five. Jhayden of MUFC, John Sabile of Skyline Squad Ultimate, Jon Solidum of Pampanga Ultimate Community, Beatrice Dizon of Keni Discs, and Isabel Acuna of Tarlac Conquerors were recognized for their outstanding contributions and performances during the championship.

While the competition produced memorable plays and deserving champions, the event also highlighted the spirit that makes Ultimate Frisbee unique.

Pampanga Ultimate Community was awarded Spirited Team honors, recognizing the club's sportsmanship, enthusiasm, camaraderie, and respect for fellow competitors throughout the tournament. The recognition reflected the sport's long-standing tradition of balancing competitive excellence with fair play and mutual respect.

The successful conclusion of the second Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship highlights the growing momentum of Ultimate Frisbee in the Philippines.

As more athletes, clubs, and communities embrace the sport, tournaments such as this continue to raise the level of competition while strengthening the connections that unite the country's Ultimate Frisbee community.

With another successful edition in the books and a new champion crowned, the Alviera Lightning Frisbee Championship has reinforced its place as one of Central Luzon's emerging Ultimate Frisbee competitions, setting the stage for even greater participation and competition in the years ahead. (Contributed story)