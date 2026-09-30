Pagdanganan ignites Philippine golf's Asiad medal bid with 67, shares third spot

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Standard Portland Classic 2026 at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 13, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

NAGOYA, Japan – Bianca Pagdanganan delivered a blistering backside charge Wednesday, firing a three-under 67 to put herself squarely in the individual medal hunt and keep the Philippines within striking distance in team play after the opening round of the women’s golf competition at the Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture.

Pagdanganan, the lone holdover from the Philippines’ historic double-gold performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, overcame a costly double bogey on No. 9 with a scorching 31 on the back nine at the par-70 Kasugai Country Club’s East Course.

Her 67 placed her in a share of third, just four strokes behind Singapore’s surprise leader Shannon Tan, who fired a remarkable 63 for a three-shot lead over India’s Sharath Urs Pranavi, who shot a 66.

Pagdanganan’s charge was especially impressive after she appeared headed for a difficult round early on. She opened with a bogey but recovered with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 before the double bogey on the ninth.

The ICTSI-backed big-hitter immediately turned things around after the turn, making consecutive birdies from No. 10. She then took advantage of the par-5 13th before sticking her tee shot close on the par-3 No. 15 for another birdie.

She finished with a 31 on the back nine to move into the thick of the individual medal race.

Her surge also provided the spark the Philippines needed in the team competition, where the country pooled 137 for joint sixth with India — five strokes behind Singapore’s 132.

Amateur Rianne Malixi contributed a 70 but saw a promising round unravel late. After charging back from a one-over card through 12 holes with three straight birdies from No. 13, the Duke University freshman closed with back-to-back bogeys to settle for a share of 14th individually.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, struggled to recover from a rough stretch that began after she was one under through five holes. She made five straight bogeys before finishing with back-to-back double bogeys for a 78, which did not count toward the Philippine team total in the three-to-play, two-to-count format event.

The Philippines therefore heads into the second round with Pagdanganan providing the main individual medal threat and the team still within reach of the leaders.

Singapore seized the early team lead behind Tan’s spectacular 63, with China, Korea, Taiwan and defending champion Thailand all tied for second at 136.

For the Philippines, however, the headline was Pagdanganan’s response under pressure: a damaging double bogey turned into a four-birdie back-nine burst that put her right in the medal conversation.

In men’s competition, Justin delos Santos shot a 68 and Carl Corpus added a 69 as the Philippines pooled a 137 to share fifth place with India and Hong Kong. Host nation Japan took control of the team race with a blistering nine-under 131.

Delos Santos carded four birdies against two bogeys, while Corpus eagled the par-5 eighth to reach two-under with one hole remaining.

However, he finished his round with a bogey to settle for a one-under 69.

Levering his local knowledge from six years on the Japan Golf Tour, Delos Santos ended the opening round tied for ninth in the individual standings. Corpus sat tied for 13th alongside four others.

Miguel Tabuena, leading a Philippine squad aiming to snap a 40-year gold medal drought at the Asian Games, saw his 70 left off the team score. However, the LIV Golf veteran is expected to make a push during Thursday’s second round.

Local favorite Kazuki Higa fired a 65 to share the individual lead with Taiwan’s Wang Wei-hsuan. The pair hold a one-stroke cushion over India’s Saptak Talwar, Korea’s Doyeob Mun, China’s Yunhe Zheng, and Japan’s Keita Nakajima, who all shot 66s in a packed leaderboard.

World No. 32 Tom Kim of Korea, a former Philippine Amateur champion and two-time Philippine Golf Tour winner, shot a 67 to share seventh with China’s Wenyi Ding.

Behind Higa and Nakajima’s combined 131, Japan opened up a two-stroke lead over Korea and China (133). Taiwan lies fourth at 136, with the Philippines well within medal contention at 137.

For the Philippine women, though, Pagdanganan’s late-round burst has given the country an early individual medal threatand kept the team within striking distance despite the struggles of Malixi and Del Rosario.