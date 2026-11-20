CEU annihilates Letran to enter PGFlex cage fest semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University rampaged to its fifth straight win with a 111-56 drubbing of Letran to clinch the first semis berth in the PGFlex Invitational 2026 Quintana Cup on Thursday, November 19, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Showing their readiness to defend their UCAL crown, the Scorpions unloaded 71 points in the last two quarters to turn a tight contest into a runaway victory – a huge follow-up to a 69-63 win over Manila Central University.

Reigning titlist University of the Philippines kept its own semis bid alive by clobbering Caloocan’s St. Clare College, 108-57, to even its record to 2-2.

In another well-balanced offensive showing, six players finished in double figures for CEU, with Nexel Shebiq Aguilo leading the way with 19 points and 11 assists.

The versatile guard ran rings around his defenders, making all but one of his eight attempts, highlighted by three booming triples to help hand the Knights their third straight defeat.

The victory pushed CEU two wins away from sweeping the preseason tournament that gathered eight schools, including Team B squads from UAAP and NCAA. Backing the annual tournament are Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water, and Akari.

The Scorpions, who drew 18 points and 11 boards from Precious Momowei and 17 points from 3-point specialist Geric Cañete, battles Diliman College on November 26 before taking on the Maroons on November 30.

Cañete drained four triples, including one that sparked a telling run in the third, giving them a sizable 75-49 advantage going into the last 10 minutes.

LA Andres, CJ Singson, and Irish Coquia sparkled for the Maroons, who needed just two quarters to practically seal the deal after racing to a commanding 53-27 halftime advantage.

Converting 9-of-12 tries from the field, Andres top-scored for the Maroons with 20 points, while Singson and the ever-dependable Coquia chipped in 19 and 15 points, respectively. (Pool story)