Jahns, Alido dominate foes to barge into Anvaya Match Play final

MORONG, Bataan – Keanu Jahns unleashed a blistering backside charge to overwhelm reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que, while Ira Alido turned in a near-flawless performance to dismantle Justin Quiban, setting up an unexpected but compelling showdown for the championship in the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational here Friday.

Taking contrasting routes through two grueling semifinal encounters marked by shifting momentum and high-stakes pressure, Jahns and Alido proved equally ruthless when their opportunities came, sweeping aside two of the tournament's most formidable contenders to arrange a showdown for the crown worth P280,000.

Jahns had to weather a stubborn frontside challenge from Que before finding another gear at the turn, unleashing a decisive birdie barrage to fashion a 3&2 victory. Alido, on the other hand, seized control early against Quiban and never relinquished it, displaying remarkable composure and precision in a commanding 5&3 romp at the well-kept Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club.

The contrasting victories under overcast skies underscored the finalists' resilience and ability to deliver under pressure, although few might have predicted this particular championship pairing given the caliber and recent form of the players they had to overcome.

“I’ve liked the back nine since the first day, for some reason. I knew I had to make a few birdies coming in, so I just stuck to my game plan and routine. Fortunately, I was able to make them,” said Jahns, recalling the late surge that turned what had appeared to be a down-to-the-wire finish into a runaway victory.

The title showdown, set for 12 p.m. Friday, promises a fascinating contrast in styles and circumstances: Jahns, a returning finalist seeking to recapture the winning form that powered his three-title campaign last year, against Alido, a determined challenger looking to turn his resurgent run into a triumphant return to form.

“I don't expect it to be easy. It'll definitely be a back-and-forth match, so I'll just focus on my own game. Honestly, it's all about keeping the ball in play and holing putts. Whoever makes more putts wins,” said Alido.

Jahns appeared headed for a comfortable victory after birdies on two of the first three holes gave him an early cushion. But Que, displaying the steady temperament that has made him one of the country's most formidable match-play competitors, refused to yield.

The two-time Order of Merit winner parred the first nine holes, while Jahns gave back his early advantage with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6, sending the match to the turn all square. Jahns regained the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 12, followed by another from 10 feet on the 14th. He then carded his third birdie of the stretch on No. 15, where Que compounded his woes with a bogey. Jahns then matched Que’s par on the 16th to seal the victory.

“I got off to a good start on the front nine and went 2-up, but I think I became a little too conservative. I just went back to my routine and started playing better again,” he said.

Jahns hopes to lean on his length off the tee against Alido, while recognizing that his rival has also been building momentum.

“I feel like this is a driving course, so as long as you keep the ball on the fairway, your approach shots become a lot simpler. There were a few holes today where I used my driver instead of my usual 5-wood,” said Jahns. “Ira has been playing well, too. He's beaten a lot of good players, so I expect a good match.”

Jahns thus returned to the finals for the second straight year, carrying the confidence of another impressive run that included a hard-fought quarterfinal victory over Micah Shin on Thursday. But despite his strong finish, he remained wary of the challenge ahead, particularly against an opponent riding a wave of confidence and momentum.

He will also be looking to redeem a season that has yet to produce a victory, after a breakthrough campaign last year yielded three titles. Jahns beat Guido van der Valk, 3&2, at The Country Club to capture the Match Play crown last year and will be out to duplicate that triumph.

Alido's route to the finals was no less impressive, although his victory came through sustained control rather than a late-match explosion.

Fresh from a morale-boosting 1-up quarterfinal triumph over multi-titled Clyde Mondilla, Alido carried that momentum into his semis duel with Quiban, matching his rival's birdie on the opening hole before capitalizing on a miscue on No. 2 to seize the early advantage.

He followed up with another birdie on the third to move 2-up and steadily tightened his grip on the match, combining calculated aggression with solid course management while making Quiban pay for even the slightest mistakes.

Bogeys by Quiban on Nos. 5 and 7 stretched Alido's lead to four holes. Although Alido surrendered a hole with a bogey on the par-3 eighth, he quickly restored his cushion with another composed display on the backside.

He matched Quiban's birdie on No. 10, then struck with another on the 11th to go four-up. When Quiban birdied No. 13, Alido responded in kind on the next, refusing to allow his rival any opening to mount a comeback.

With his finals bid slipping away, Quiban needed a strong finish but instead bogeyed the 15th, handing Alido the decisive victory.

The emphatic result came as a surprise to many, considering Quiban's stature and credentials, but Alido's commanding performance was hardly a fluke. He had shown throughout the match the discipline, confidence and shot-making needed to neutralize an established rival.

“I've been feeling really good lately, and I credit that to the preparation I've put in leading up to this week. I'm just riding the momentum and feeling pretty confident. I'm hitting the ball really well — not perfectly, but well enough to get to the finals,” said Alido.

He later admitted that reaching the final represents a significant step forward in his match-play campaign. His previous best in the format was a second-round appearance, while he missed last year's edition after failing to qualify.

“I didn't even get to play last year because I had such a poor season,” said Alido, whose best finish this year was a joint eighth-place showing at South Pacific.

Against Jahns, Alido knows he will need to stay out of trouble and make the most of his opportunities.

“I don't expect it to be easy. It'll definitely be a back-and-forth match, so I'll just focus on my own game. Honestly, it's all about keeping the ball in play and holing putts. Whoever makes more putts wins,” he said. (Pool story)