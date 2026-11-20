PatMen returns to Paper Rex, reunites with fellow Filipino invy

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Valorant star Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza is returning to Paper Rex for the 2027 VCT season, rejoining the Pacific powerhouse after spending 2026 with Global Esports.

The move brings Mendoza back to the organization where he helped deliver its first international title while also reuniting him with fellow Filipino Adrian "invy" Reyes on one of the region's most decorated rosters.

Mendoza first joined Paper Rex in 2025 after making a name for himself in the local scene with ZOL Esports and NAOS. He quickly became a key piece of the squad that captured Masters Toronto, securing the organization's maiden international championship, before helping the team place fourth at Valorant Champions.

After moving to Global Esports in 2026, Mendoza continued to establish himself as one of the Philippines' top Valorant talents. He helped the organization qualify for its first international VCT event at Masters London before winning the VCT Pacific Stage 2 title and securing Global Esports' first-ever appearance at Valorant Champions.

His return comes as Paper Rex looks to reclaim international glory after a trophyless 2026 campaign despite reaching the grand finals of both Masters Santiago and Masters London.

With Mendoza back in the lineup alongside Reyes, Philippine fans will have two homegrown players representing one of the most recognizable organizations in competitive Valorant as Paper Rex sets its sights on the 2027 season, which includes the VCT Pacific Cup happening in Manila next year.