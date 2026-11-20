Visa woes plague Philippine reps ahead of Wild Rift Smash in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — Just days before the start of Wild Rounds: SMASH 2026 in Seoul, several Filipino players and content creators are facing uncertainty over their participation after visa processing delays threatened to keep them from traveling to South Korea.

In a statement released earlier today, Riot Games Philippines confirmed that Philippine representatives SeoulSearching and Peekaboo had qualified for the international Wild Rift community event, but several members of both squads were still awaiting the release of their visas.

Competing in the Creator Show Match, SeoulSearching's lineup includes Raux TV, Mirmoo, VannyBear and Shanghigh, while Community Championship representatives Peekaboo feature Jay Tabarangao, Gerald Bermundo, Jave Conwi, Aerius Almendral, Miguel Vincent Pison and Earl Feliciano among those affected by the pending applications.

"We know how much our players and creators have been looking forward to this trip," Riot said in the statement.

The publisher added that it continues to coordinate with the Korea Visa Application Center and its travel partners regarding the pending applications. Participants who receive their visas in time will still be supported for travel to Seoul, while those unable to secure them before the event will be given the option to compete remotely from the Philippines.

Riot also said it was reviewing feedback regarding the visa application process and communication with participants, noting that it would coordinate directly with affected players and creators regarding travel arrangements, expenses and possible resolutions.

The delays have drawn frustration from some of the affected participants. In a social media post, Peekaboo player Jave Conwi said the team had spent nearly two months preparing visa requirements for the event, with some players putting their studies or work on hold while repeatedly traveling to Manila and shouldering additional expenses in hopes of representing the Philippines on the international stage.

Conwi later revealed that Sen. Bam Aquino had reached out regarding the team's situation, expressing hope that the visa issues could still be resolved before the start of competition.

The situation is an unfortunate setback for Philippine representatives heading into what is intended to be a celebration of the Wild Rift community. Earlier this year, Riot Games Philippines expanded its grassroots ecosystem through the Wild Rounds: Pilipinas Open, which serves as the country's pathway to Wild Rounds: SMASH 2026.

For Filipino esports fans, however, visa concerns before major international events are nothing new.

One of the most notable cases involved then-Bren Esports, whose Valorant roster was unable to attend the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin in 2021 after players failed to secure the necessary visas despite qualifying as Southeast Asia's top seed. The incident forced the team to miss one of the biggest tournaments in Riot's tactical shooter circuit and sparked widespread calls from fans and industry figures to help Filipino competitors facing travel-related hurdles.

Wild Rounds: Smash 2026 will take place here from November 21-22, featuring community competitions, creator show matches, and international representatives from multiple regions.