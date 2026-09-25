Chiefs get share of lead

MANILA, Philippines — From whipping boys to legitimate contenders.

That was how Arellano U coach Chico Manabat transformed the Chiefs since he took over the team three years ago and it was evident in their 88-65 thrashing of the Perpetual Help Altas yesterday in NCAA Season 102 at the PhilSports Arena.

That victory was AU’s third straight.

It also snared the Chiefs a share of the Group B lead with the Letran Knights.

In Group A, Ian Torres canned four triples in the fourth as St. Benilde outlasted Mapua, 82-77, for 3-1.