Chiefs get share of lead
September 26, 2026 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — From whipping boys to legitimate contenders.
That was how Arellano U coach Chico Manabat transformed the Chiefs since he took over the team three years ago and it was evident in their 88-65 thrashing of the Perpetual Help Altas yesterday in NCAA Season 102 at the PhilSports Arena.
That victory was AU’s third straight.
It also snared the Chiefs a share of the Group B lead with the Letran Knights.
In Group A, Ian Torres canned four triples in the fourth as St. Benilde outlasted Mapua, 82-77, for 3-1.
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