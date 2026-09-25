Carlos Yulo ends up fourth in Asiad parallel bars

MANILA, Philippines -- No additional medal for Carlos Yulo this time.

Yulo finished fourth in the parallel bars event of the Asian Games Friday afternoon at the Nagoya General Gymnasium in Japan.

After back-to-back gold medals in the floor exercise and vault events, Yulo could not replicate his finishes in his final competition in the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Yulo scored 5.6 in the difficulty and 8.7 in execution, good for 14.300.

China’s Jingyuan Zou, who came first in the start list, set the tone early with an excellent routine, as judges gave him 9.400 points for execution and 6.000 for difficulty, to go with 0.1 bonus, for a total of 15.500.

Zou would get the gold.

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka finished second with a score of 14.500, while Uzbekistan’s Rasuljon Abdurakhimov ended up with the bronze medal.

As it stands, the Philippines has two gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals thus far in the Asiad. Both golds came from Yulo.

Yulo’s brother, Eldrew, will see action in the men’s horizontal bar final.