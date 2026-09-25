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Eldrew Yulo makes Asian Games breakthrough with horizontal bar bronze

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 7:16pm
Eldrew Yulo makes Asian Games breakthrough with horizontal bar bronze
Eldrew Yulo
POC Media Pool

MANILA, Philippines — Another Yulo can now call himself an Asian Games medalist. 

Eldrew Yulo nabbed a medal in the Asian Games’ men’s horizontal bar event, finishing with a bronze in the final Friday at the Nagoya General Gymnasium. 

Performing second in the eight-man field, the 18-year-old Yulo tallied a score of 13.666, thanks to an 8.566 score on execution and 5.0 in difficulty. 

He had a near-flawless performance, which also handed him a 0.1 bonus.

Yulo was virtually tied with Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi, who also had a score of 13.666, but it seemed that former's superior execution score tipped the scales to Yulo’s side. 

Performing second, Yulo jumped to the top of the field with his performance.

He was eventually dislodged by Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka, who had 8.633 points in execution and 5.4 points in difficulty for a total of 14.033. 

China’s Hao Tian followed, and he tallied a score of 14.700. With three more gymnasts about to perform, Yulo — and the Philippine hopeful — held their breaths. 

Korea’s Sunghyun Ryu, though, did not have a clean landing, which led the judges to give him a score of 12.533. 

Reigning Asian Games champion Karimi followed, but he fell during his routine. As he started it again, he had a cleaner performance and stuck the landing, handing him a 13.666 score. 

And as Iran’s Mohammadreza Hamidi finished with a 12.666 score, Yulo officially finished third in the competition. 

The bronze medal of Eldrew came hours after his elder brother, Carlos, brought home his second Asian Games gold medal. 

This is Eldrew’s Asian Games debut. 

The Philippines currently has two gold medals, two silver medals and five bronze medals in the Asiad.

ASIAN GAMES

ELDREW YULO

GYMNASTICS
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