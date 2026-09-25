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Sports

Ando misses Asiad weightlifting podium

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 6:06pm
Ando misses Asiad weightlifting podium
The Philippines' Elreen Ando competes in the women's 59kg weightlifting event during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 14, 2023.
Nhac Nguyen / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Elreen Ando came up short of a podium finish in the Asian Games, finishing fifth in the women’s 61 kilogram weightlifting competition Friday afternoon at the Nagoya city Trade and Industry Center in Japan. 

The Olympian Ando mustered a total of 224 kilograms in her lifts. 

She was able to clear 101 kilograms in snatch, before failing in her attempt at 103 kilograms. 

In clean and jerk, a visibly struggling Ando needed two attempts at 123 kilograms. She could not raise her mark at 126 kilograms, ending her attempts at 224 kilograms. 

China’s Yang Liuyue brought home the gold medal with a total of 251 kilograms, clearing 112 kilograms in snatch and 139 kilograms for clean and jerk. 

North Korea’s Jin Hae Pak nabbed the silver medal with 248 kilograms. 

Chinese Taipei’s Hsing-chun Kuo hoisted the bronze medal with 237 kilograms, while Thailand’s Thanaporn Saetia finished fourth with 225 kilograms. 

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ASIAN GAMES

ELREEN ANDO

WEIGHTLIFTING
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