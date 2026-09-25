Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

Juancho Miguel Besana scored an average of 13.783 in the men’s artistic gymnastics apparatus finals of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan on September 25, 2026.

NAGOYA — While the spotlight belonged to Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana put on his own quiet show on the sidelines of a gigantic show – and made himself proud.

The 20-year-old Filipino vaulter walked away from the men’s vault final at the 20th Asian Games in fifth place, landing both his vaults clean in a final stacked with Olympians and future Olympians, world-class scores flashing one after another.

And that’s despite a slight injury.

“I’m feeling good. Happy to be able to land both vaults. And despite the pains, I walked away with no major injuries. Thankful to the Lord that I was able to perform. Landing fifth on the finals is a good achievement for me,” said Besana.

It was never going to be easy as the field was tough.

“It’s a very tough competition having Olympians and future Olympians as well. The scores were for world class, Olympic class. And being able to go up against those gymnasts is a good challenge for me,” he said.

Besana has been nursing pains through the buildup to Nagoya, so just hitting two solid landings on Asia’s biggest stage was a victory in itself. No stumbles. No major injuries. Just two stuck vaults and a top-five finish to show for it.

And he did it while sharing the floor with greatness. For a kid who just wanted to land on his feet, he did more than that.