Aimix goes full circle with Global Esports

MANILA, Philippines – For Derren “Aimix” dela Cruz, joining Global Esports (GE) was as much a reunion as it was the next step in a career spent working with different generations of Filipino FPS talent.

The former NAOS head coach joined Global Esports midway through the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific season, reuniting with former players Xavier “xavi8k” Juan and Patrick “PatMen” Mendoza.

“I basically got into GE by being absorbed into the team. Before that, I offered to help GE after they qualified for Vietnam in Pacific Stage 1, working alongside Platoon and Frost for a short time,” dela Cruz told Philstar.com in an email interview.

“After some staff changes, Platoon and xavi8k suddenly reached out to me with an opportunity. It happened so fast. It felt unbelievable, almost like a dream.”

The move also brought him back together with familiar faces, having coached xavi8k and PatMen while previously competing against other members of GE.

“I miss my boys, they are such incredible people to work with. Knowing I would get the chance to finally see Xavi and PatMen again was an incredible honor, especially seeing how much both of them have grown since NAOS,” he said.

Despite joining at a crucial point in the season and having to adjust from head coach to assistant, dela Cruz believed Global Esports already had the individual talent to contend. The challenge was finding the system that allowed them to play together.

“Everyone is great on their own, you just need the right system to make them work as a team. Platoon made amazing changes and created a fantastic system, and we were completely on the same page about what needed to change. From there, it was just magic,” said dela Cruz.

Global Esports' success also reinforces something dela Cruz has believed throughout a competitive career that began when he was 14: Filipino FPS players have the talent to compete internationally when given the right environment.

“Filipinos in the FPS scene just need full support, a proper bootcamp to provide good training grounds, and guidance from an organization with a solid managerial and coaching staff, backed by a very fair and professional approach,” said dela Cruz.

Having experienced that support with both NAOS and GE, Aimix hopes more organizations will give Filipino players the same opportunities.

“I really want to encourage both local and international organizations to pour their full attention, support, and investment into Filipino talent because it will definitely be worth it,” he said.

Though he remains cautious about how changes to Valorant’s competitive ecosystem will affect the Philippines, particularly with the country grouped under Rest of Southeast Asia, dela Cruz believes the next generation is already there.

“When given the chance to develop, backed by an organization that supports them really well, I am certain Filipinos will reach the global stage and lift more trophies,” he said.

Dela Cruz along with Global Esports will begin their Valorant Champions campaign in Shanghai against Team Vitality in the group stages Saturday, September 26, at 5 p.m. (Manila time).