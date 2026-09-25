Frayna leads Philippines to draw vs Romania

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines rode on Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna’s endgame brilliance as it pulled off a 2-2 draw with 23rd seed Romania to stay in the top 20 after eight rounds of the 46th World Chess Olympiad at the Silk Road International Exhibition Centre in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Thursday night.

Frayna outmaneuvered and outplayed Woman International Master Miruna-Daria Lehaci in 67 moves of a French Defense to help the Filipinas escape with the standoff and jump into a 15-country logjam at 18th spot with 11 match points apiece.

WIM Ruelle Canino, in deep time trouble, could have made it a shock win had she converted a two-pawn advantage into victory instead of a draw with WGM Elena-Luminita Cosma, who claimed one via three-fold repetition (same position), on board three.