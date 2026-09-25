Maroons try to stay unscathed vs Bulldogs

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – UST vs UE (Women)

12 p.m. – Ateneo vs AdU (Men)

2:30 p.m. – UE vs FEU (Men)

6 p.m. – NU vs UP (Men)

(DLSZ Sports Pavilion)

9 a.m. – AdU vs UST (16U Boys)

11 a.m. – UE vs Ateneo (16U Boys)

1 p.m. – NUNS vs FEU-D (16U Boys)

3 p.m. – UPIS vs DLSZ (16U Boys)

MANILA, Philippines — Revenge-seeking University of the Philippines tackles National University in a bid to run away from the pack as the UAAP Season 89 plunges back to action today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 6 p.m. for the main bill of the three-game offering, with the Fighting Maroons (2-0) looking to stay flawless against the Bulldogs (1-1) to solidify hold of the pole position.

At 12 p.m., Adamson (1-0) takes on Ateneo (1-1) while winless squads UE (0-2) and host Far Eastern University (0-1) shoot for maiden win at 2:30 p.m.

All eyes, however, are on the Fighting Maroons, who are out to follow up their 92-85 and 94-75 wins against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers and the Blue Eagles, respectively, to set the pace early in the tourney.

Coach Goldwin Monteverde is far from satisfied though, urging his wards to stay the course if the Diliman hoopers hope to avenge their bridesmaid finish to the La Salle Green Archers in Season 88.

"Every game as we go along sa season, whatever we could improve on, ‘yong mga, whatever lapses or mapa-improve or mapaganda ang team, doon kami matututo and we keep moving forward doon sa next game namin. Hindi kami titigil sa pagtrabaho namin,” said Monteverde, who has steered UP to five straight finals appearances with three titles already.

UP had a week-long break to brace for an expected gritty NU defense as part of UAAP’s relaxed schedule with only five playdates in an all-out support to the Team Philippines’ campaign in the ongoing Asian Games.

Part of Team Philippines is La Salle’s Luis Pablo and Doy Dungo as well as UST’s Koji Buenaflor with former King Tiger Nic Cabañero, who made it to the semifinals of the 3x3 men’s basketball.

And the Bulldogs, likewise, are banking on that one-week pause to plot their attack on the fancied Fighting Maroons following a 76-56 rebound against the Red Warriors to hand a fitting present to coach Jeff Napa on his 45th birthday.

"Noong third quarter [against UE], medyo nakuntento kasi we're leading big. So ‘yong mindset na gano’n ang kailangan naming ma-correct. Kasi coming malakas yong kalaban namin," warned Napa after avenging their narrow 89-87 defeat to the Green Archers in the opener.

"Hindi kami puwedeng maging ganon yung mindset namin. Kailangan, every quarter, pagpasok na pagpasok pa lang, consistent kami sa gusto naming mangyari talaga. Although siyempre nababawi naman nila pero hindi rason yong nababawi agad kasi mahirap magbigay ng opportunity sa kalaban lalo na pag nakuha nila ‘yong momentum nila. So ‘yon ‘yong kailangan naming ma-address para at least maging favorable talaga pa sa amin on Saturday.”