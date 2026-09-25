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Bisera storms back to Top 9

The Philippine Star
September 26, 2026 | 12:00am
Bisera storms back to Top 9
Yvon Bisera
Pilipinas Golf

TAICHUNG, Taiwan — Yvon Bisera made good on her vow to fight back, closing with a solid five-under 67 to storm into the Top 10 while local ace Yu Chiang Hou held her nerve through a dramatic three-way playoff to capture the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open at the Taichung International Golf Club on Friday.

Bisera saved her best for last.

After a costly 73 in the second round had seemingly derailed her title hopes following an impressive 67 opening round, the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour star returned to the course with renewed purpose and produced her second five-under card in the tournament – to vault from joint 16th into ninth at nine-under 207.

She wasted little time announcing her intentions, rattling off three straight birdies from No. 4 to ignite her final-round charge. More birdies at Nos. 13 and 17 completed a gutsy comeback that restored the momentum she had lost a day earlier.

Bisera was just one stroke off the lead after the opening round but slipped seven shots behind the pace following a costly second-round stumble.

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