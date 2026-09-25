Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

MANILA, Philippines — Hi-Precision Diagnostics is putting health and fitness in the spotlight with the launch of Hi-Precision Diagnostics: Run For Your Life 2026, a wellness-focused running event expected to bring together around 10,000 participants slated November 8 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds.

Featuring five race categories namely 1K Kids Run, 3K, 5K, 10K, and 16K, this run is catered to runners of different ages and experience levels, from children and first-time participants to recreational runners and seasoned athletes.

"More than a race, Run for Your Life 2026 aims to promote an active lifestyle while underscoring the importance of preventive healthcare and knowing one’s health status," said RUNRIO General Manager Andrew Neri.

The event carries the message: Move More. Hydrate Well. Sleep Better. Live Well.

For Hi-Precision Diagnostics, the initiative is designed to encourage Filipinos to take a more proactive approach to their health, with physical activity complemented by preventive care and greater health awareness.

The race village will be a unique one having wellness and health activities, health screening opportunities, sponsor activations, recovery stations, entertainment, and community engagement zones.

These activities are designed to give runners and their families opportunities to learn more about healthy living while enjoying the race-day atmosphere.

The event also serves as a reminder that fitness is only one component of overall well-being. (Contributed story)