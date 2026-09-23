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Sports

Under dark skies, Gilas shines

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Under dark skies, Gilas shines
Koji Buenaflor ignites Gilas Men with his two-handed dunk in the Asian Games 3x3 action yesterday.
Russell Palma

NAGOYA – Dark clouds hovered and the threat of rain hung heavy over the open-air court at Kinjo Futo Station Square, but Gilas Pilipinas Men 3x3 refused to let the weather dampen its charge.

Amidst the gloomy skies, the Nationals took care of business, fending off Kazakhstan, 21-15, yesterday to complete a flawless sweep of Pool A and barge into the quarterfinals of the 20th Asian Games.

It was Gilas’ third straight win after stunning Asian No. 1 Mongolia, 19-12, and Sri Lanka, 21-12, securing top spot in the group and moving a win away from medal play.

By nightfall, Gilas Women completed the same feat, with a 17-12 drubbing of Malaysia that also automatically sent them to the quarterfinals.

The team of Quinn dela Rosa, Ka Kennan, Amyah Espanol and Maria Pasilang pulled off earlier wins over Mongolia and Macau-China.

Nic Cabañero bucked a sprained, swollen right shooting hand suffered against Mongolia on Monday and led the way again with seven points, three rebounds and an assist.

The team looked rattled early after Kazakhstan jumped to a 4-1 lead on a two-pointer from Timur Tangiyev.

Gilas quickly settled down behind Koji Buenaflor – who had an emphatic two-handed slam earlier – with a strong putback, and a timely deuce from Cabañero to build a 13-9 cushion.

Kazakhstan threatened again, pulling within 13-12 after a basket by Artur Junussov, but the Filipinos closed with an 8-3 blast to seal the win with 33 seconds to spare.

Collegiate teammates Luis Pablo and Doy Dungo sparked the finishing kick, combining for five of the final eight points. Dungo finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists, while La Salle teammate Pablo added five. UST’s Buenaflor chipped in three.

Timur Tangiyev paced Kazakhstan, which dropped to 1-2, with six points and eight rebounds.

Up next for Gilas is either Chinese Taipei or Malaysia at 5:30 p.m. today in the knockout quarterfinals.

Coach Patrick Fran said they are ready.

“Nandito na,” said Fran, tapping his bag containing the scouting report and video materials. “Ready na.”

Dela Rosa and Pasilang combined for 14 markers – outscoring the entire Malaysian crew by themselves – and 14 rebounds as they led the Gilas belles to a perfect 3-0 card in Pool C.

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