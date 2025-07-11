Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the 31st Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) Defense and Sporting Arms show on July 23 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Mini rifle ace Marcelino Marc Oliver Arthur leads the honor roll among the national shooters who emerged champions in the recent International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Pistol Caliber Carbine/Mini Rifle World Shoot in Znojmo, Czech Republic.

“We’ll be honoring all our Filipino champions. Their harvest of 16 gold medals just solidifies our stature as one of the best shooters in the world,” said AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio.

The Philippine team also braces for the 2nd IPSA Action Air World Championship on July 26 to Aug. 3 in Iloilo City featuring over 200 shooters from 40 countries.

But there’s more to it for AFAD, which is set for its biggest show that champions responsible gun ownership.

Exhibitors in the show are Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Twin Pines Inc. (Tactical Corner), Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corp., R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns and Ammo & Accessories among others.