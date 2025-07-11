^

Sports

Champion shooters feted in AFAD show

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Champion shooters feted in AFAD show
Board members Ivy Illine Sapasap and Edwin Ano, and AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio
AFAD

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the 31st Association of Firearms and Ammunitions Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) Defense and Sporting Arms show on July 23 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Mini rifle ace Marcelino Marc Oliver Arthur leads the honor roll among the national shooters who emerged champions in the recent International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Pistol Caliber Carbine/Mini Rifle World Shoot in Znojmo, Czech Republic.

“We’ll be honoring all our Filipino champions. Their harvest of 16 gold medals just solidifies our stature as one of the best shooters in the world,” said AFAD spokesperson Aric Topacio.

The Philippine team also braces for the 2nd IPSA Action Air World Championship on July 26 to Aug. 3 in Iloilo City featuring over 200 shooters from 40 countries.

But there’s more to it for AFAD, which is set for its biggest show that champions responsible gun ownership.

Exhibitors in the show are Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Twin Pines Inc. (Tactical Corner), Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corp., R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns and Ammo & Accessories among others.

AFAD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
play

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

Champion shooters to be feted at Defense & Sporting Arms Show

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Filipino champion shooters will be recognized in the highly-anticipated 31st edition of the Association of Firearms and...
Sports
fbtw
'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

'Monster' Inoue to defend belts vs Akhmadaliev in Japan

9 hours ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue announced Thursday that he will defend his titles against...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return
play

Javi Gomez-de Liano open to PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip wingman Javi Gomez-de Liano said that he is not ruling out a return to the PBA, after being terminated...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

Sabalenka targets Wimbledon final as Swiatek showdown looms

7 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka is closing in on a fourth straight Grand Slam final and a potential Wimbledon showdown with fierce rival Iga...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

37 minutes ago
Denise Mendoza cooled off after an astonishing opening round but still wrapped up a commanding 32-stroke triumph in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Mascari&ntilde;as fancied for S2 repeat

Mascariñas fancied for S2 repeat

37 minutes ago
Lord Cedric Mascariñas looks to capitalize once again on his superb biking prowess as he aims for back-to-back victories...
Sports
fbtw

Memories of Cutillas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 37 minutes ago
The Moran brothers Danny and Mike were fixtures on the Philippine national football teams that Juan Cutillas coached in the 1970s.
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Sabalenka stunned by Anisimova in Wimbledon semis

World No. 1 Sabalenka stunned by Anisimova in Wimbledon semis

By Steven Griffiths | 44 minutes ago
Amanda Anisimova stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, coming out on top...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with