Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

MANILA, Philippines -- “Nakakabata.”

With Jia de Guzman set to return to Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League, Alyssa Valdez voiced excitement on sharing the court anew with the decorated setter.

The duo won several championships wearing the pink jerseys of Creamline, before de Guzman took her act to Japan.

But now, she is set to return to the Philippine club.

At the sidelines of the Allianz PNB Life Sponsorship kick-off on Thursday, Valdez said she “feels young again” as she is set to share the court with de Guzman once again.

“Very much excited. Nakaka-feel bata, nakaka-feel na bata pa din kami just because we've always been together since then. And who would have thought that we're gonna be together again after how many years, 'di ba?” the 31-year-old told reporters.

“So, reminiscing all those good and bad memories together, it's been tough. But definitely, I think we always get the answer, the reason why we're playing this game. It's because of the team, the players we're with and more reason to actually play better and well in the next tournaments.” she added.

After tremendous success with Creamline, de Guzman brought her talents to Japan, playing with the Denso Airybees.

The multiple-time PVL best setter also led the Philippines to the silver medal at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup.

“Even before Jia went to Japan and playing with Alas, we all know Jia. Jia is Jia And with all the experiences she's getting, on and off the court, I bet more than ever she's gonna be one of the ates already of the team,” Valdez said.

“And I'm just really glad I've witnessed all these ups, wala atang downs si Jia. All these ups in her career, and really, we're all gonna be here, I'm always gonna be here supporting her,” she added.

But for now, Valdez will be focusing on the upcoming 2025 PVL on Tour, a preseason tournament that will kick off this weekend.

“We’ve been training hard. And I think we have a different pressure right now because coming into this conference, we actually fell short from the last conference. So ibang-ibang yung motivation ng mga tao ngayon, ibang-ibang yung feeling ng pressure nila yun.

“But in the end, I think we have to stick by our mantra to just give the best in every game.”