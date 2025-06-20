^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 11:19am
Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- “Nakakabata.”

With Jia de Guzman set to return to Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League, Alyssa Valdez voiced excitement on sharing the court anew with the decorated setter.

The duo won several championships wearing the pink jerseys of Creamline, before de Guzman took her act to Japan.

But now, she is set to return to the Philippine club.

At the sidelines of the Allianz PNB Life Sponsorship kick-off on Thursday, Valdez said she “feels young again” as she is set to share the court with de Guzman once again.

“Very much excited. Nakaka-feel bata, nakaka-feel na bata pa din kami just because we've always been together since then. And who would have thought that we're gonna be together again after how many years, 'di ba?” the 31-year-old told reporters.

“So, reminiscing all those good and bad memories together, it's been tough. But definitely, I think we always get the answer, the reason why we're playing this game. It's because of the team, the players we're with and more reason to actually play better and well in the next tournaments.” she added.

After tremendous success with Creamline, de Guzman brought her talents to Japan, playing with the Denso Airybees.

The multiple-time PVL best setter also led the Philippines to the silver medal at the 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup.

“Even before Jia went to Japan and playing with Alas, we all know Jia. Jia is Jia And with all the experiences she's getting, on and off the court, I bet more than ever she's gonna be one of the ates already of the team,” Valdez said.

“And I'm just really glad I've witnessed all these ups, wala atang downs si Jia. All these ups in her career, and really, we're all gonna be here, I'm always gonna be here supporting her,” she added.

But for now, Valdez will be focusing on the upcoming 2025 PVL on Tour, a preseason tournament that will kick off this weekend.

“We’ve been training hard.  And I think we have a different pressure right now because coming into this conference, we actually fell short from the last conference. So ibang-ibang yung motivation ng mga tao ngayon, ibang-ibang yung feeling ng pressure nila yun.

“But in the end, I think we have to stick by our mantra to just give the best in every game.”

ALYSSA VALDEZ

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

JIA DE GUZMAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

13 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum UCAL 7th Season by retaining its Esports crown...
Sports
fbtw
'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

21 hours ago
China looks set to unleash its 7-foot-5 "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

22 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum presents UCAL 7th Season by retaining its esports...
Sports
fbtw
Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Facing an uphill battle to keep their Grand Slam aspirations alive, the TNT Tropang 5G were seemingly woken up by a tongue-lashing...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Sugar&rsquo; Shane is awed by Pacman

‘Sugar’ Shane is awed by Pacman

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Through the years, Manny Pacquiao has maintained good relations with fierce rivals like Erik Morales and Oscar dela Hoya...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
With their backs against the wall, the Pacers forced a deciding Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals after decimating the Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

2 hours ago
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been released from hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

3 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an eagle and seven birdies in an eight-under-par 62 to seize a share of the first-round...
Sports
fbtw
World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

3 hours ago
Defending champion Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match on grass at Halle on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to Kazakhstan's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with