De Brito takes over Capital1 coaching reins

MANILA, Philippines — Capital1 has placed Alas Pilipinas coach Jorge de Brito as its new mentor, taking over from Roger Gorayeb in what could be a make or break move for the fledgling franchise’s Premier Volleyball League future.

De Brito’s arrival also came at a time when the Solar Spikers were less than a week from drafting what would be their biggest catch in the league — consensus top rookie pick Bella Belen.

The Brazilian will make a league return a year after an 11-21 record in four conferences for a team that had big names and a number of collegiate superstars — Akari.

Gorayeb, for his part, will be team consultant after his brief coaching stint where he literally started from nothing.

He had amassed a 7-23 mark in those three conferences, including a quarterfinal finish in the Reinforced Conference where the team had a solid 5-3 record.

De Brito though will bring his wealth of experience as a coach of the national team seeking its first Southeast Asian Games medal after a long while.