^

Sports

De Brito takes over Capital1 coaching reins

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 3:21pm
De Brito takes over Capital1 coaching reins
Jorge De Brito.
PVL / Joaqui Flores

MANILA, Philippines — Capital1 has placed Alas Pilipinas coach Jorge de Brito as its new mentor, taking over from Roger Gorayeb in what could be a make or break move for the fledgling franchise’s Premier Volleyball League future.

De Brito’s arrival also came at a time when the Solar Spikers were less than a week from drafting what would be their biggest catch in the league — consensus top rookie pick Bella Belen.

The Brazilian will make a league return a year after an 11-21 record in four conferences for a team that had big names and a number of collegiate superstars — Akari.

Gorayeb, for his part, will be team consultant after his brief coaching stint where he literally started from nothing.

He had amassed a 7-23 mark in those three conferences, including a quarterfinal finish in the Reinforced Conference where the team had a solid 5-3 record.

De Brito though will bring his wealth of experience as a coach of the national team seeking its first Southeast Asian Games medal after a long while.

CAPITAL1

JORGE DE BRITO

PVL

SOLAR SPIKERS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao promises great show vs Barrios

Pacquiao promises great show vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, at 46 years old, insists he still got more tricks left in the bag.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vows to surprise fans in comeback vs Barrios

Pacquiao vows to surprise fans in comeback vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, at 46 years old, insists he still got more tricks left in the bag.
Sports
fbtw
Bella shows up, joins PVL Draft

Bella shows up, joins PVL Draft

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Finally, three-time UAAP champion and MVP Bella Belen from National University showed up in the PVL Rookie Draft Combine at...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner flexed their muscles on Saturday, powering into the fourth round of the French Open in straight...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC, Team Liquid stay on title hunt in MPL Philippines

ONIC, Team Liquid stay on title hunt in MPL Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines continued to prove it is the top region in Mobile Legends Bang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jahns seeks back-to-back crowns at PGT Forest Hills

Jahns seeks back-to-back crowns at PGT Forest Hills

4 hours ago
Keanu Jahns returns to the site of his breakthrough win with tempered expectations but renewed determination, aiming for a...
Sports
fbtw
Sweden's Maja Stark wins 80th US Women's Open

Sweden's Maja Stark wins 80th US Women's Open

4 hours ago
Maja Stark captured her first major title in impressive style, carding an even-par 72 to win the 80th US Women's Open...
Sports
fbtw
Team Liquid outlasts ONIC Philippines in thrilling MPL PH Season 15 closer

Team Liquid outlasts ONIC Philippines in thrilling MPL PH Season 15 closer

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Team Liquid Philippines survived reigning champions ONIC Philippines, 4-3, in the grand finals of the 15th season of the Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen punished after ramming into Russell

Verstappen punished after ramming into Russell

6 hours ago
Max Verstappen clattered into a fresh controversy on Sunday when stewards ruled he rammed rival George Russell in the closing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with