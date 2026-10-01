Cojuangco strikes silver in Asian Games archery

MANILA, Philippines -- Silver medal for the Philippines in archery.

Filipina archer Amaya Amparo Cojuangco brought home a silver medal in the Asian Games’ compound women’s archery after falling against Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah Thursday.

Ashrifah bagged the gold medal after edging Cojuangco, 139-137, in the final.

The two archers were kept in a deadlock after the fourth round.

But a 29-27 fifth round for the Indonesian handed Cojuangco the bridesmaid finish.

The Philippines now has three gold medals, four silvers and 12 bronzes for a total of 19 medals. It is currently 17th in the medal tally.