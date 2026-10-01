^

Sports

Cojuangco strikes silver in Asian Games archery

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 11:41am
Cojuangco strikes silver in Asian Games archery
Amaya Amparo Cojuangco
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines -- Silver medal for the Philippines in archery. 

Filipina archer Amaya Amparo Cojuangco brought home a silver medal in the Asian Games’ compound women’s archery after falling against Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah Thursday. 

Ashrifah bagged the gold medal after edging Cojuangco, 139-137, in the final. 

The two archers were kept in a deadlock after the fourth round. 

But a 29-27 fifth round for the Indonesian handed Cojuangco the bridesmaid finish. 

The Philippines now has three gold medals, four silvers and 12 bronzes for a total of 19 medals. It is currently 17th in the medal tally.

ARCHERY

ASIAN GAMES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigers, Tamaraws grab share of lead

Tigers, Tamaraws grab share of lead

13 hours ago
Santo Tomas handed University of the East its 24th straight defeat, 98-87, and joined a crowded leaderboard in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol wraps up Asiad esports campaign with two bronzes

Sibol wraps up Asiad esports campaign with two bronzes

By Michelle Lojo | 17 hours ago
The country’s national esports team Sibol finished its campaign in the 20th Asian Games with two bronze medals after...
Sports
fbtw
Spurs rising star Dylan Harper brandishes Filipino heritage in new tattoo

Spurs rising star Dylan Harper brandishes Filipino heritage in new tattoo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Three stars and a sun, in one sky, so high. 
Sports
fbtw
Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
They got a taste of glory. Now they want the whole thing. 
Sports
fbtw
Tigers trounce hapless Red Warriors

Tigers trounce hapless Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas growled top its second straight win in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament, clawing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fury, Joshua kick off 'battle of Britain' in good spirits

Fury, Joshua kick off 'battle of Britain' in good spirits

4 hours ago
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were all smiles as they kicked off the countdown to their much-anticipated heavyweight showdown...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga, Quezon City complete MPBL quarterfinals cast

Zamboanga, Quezon City complete MPBL quarterfinals cast

4 hours ago
Zamboanga became the South Division's eighth and final playoff qualifier, while Quezon City booked the North Division's...
Sports
fbtw
Late birdies keep Ramos&rsquo; second straight ADT title bid alive

Late birdies keep Ramos’ second straight ADT title bid alive

4 hours ago
Sean Ramos mounted a late charge with two clutch birdies to salvage a three-under 67, keeping himself within striking distance...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam topples world cham

Paalam topples world cham

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Carlo Paalam remains the last man standing for the Philippine boxing team here – no blinking, no quitting, no fare...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with