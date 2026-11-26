Manila brings people together through running, culture

MANILA, Philippines — Manila is ready to turn up the music and hit the ground running as it welcomes the world to the fifth edition of the AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by ASICS on Sunday, November 29, at the Luneta Park in a landmark celebration of sport, music and Filipino identity.

But this year, the rhythm will be unmistakably Filipino.

Under the theme “Ito Ay Atin, Sariling Atin,” the 2026 edition goes beyond the traditional race-day playlist, bringing Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Filipino artistry and the vibrant character of the capital city to the forefront. In an extraordinary collaboration with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, runners will take on the streets of Manila to the sound of original Filipino music, transforming the course into a moving celebration of the country's cultural heritage.

The message is clear: Manila is not simply hosting a global night running event. It is inviting the world to run through its living culture.

More than 10,000 runners, from first-time participants to seasoned local and international athletes, will experience a race that brings Filipino culture to life through its sounds, stories and unmistakable spirit. Beyond the city’s iconic landmarks, the event offers a unique way to discover Manila through the music, creativity and vibrant energy that define its soul.

At the heart of this year's celebration is Cayabyab's creative collaboration, featuring original sketches and artistic interpretations inspired by iconic Manila landmarks and some of his timeless compositions. Each race category carries its own musical identity: the marathon draws inspiration from “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” the half marathon from “Wala Kang Katulad,” the AIA 10K from “Mamang Kutsero” and “Paraiso,” the 5K from “Limang Dipang Tao,” the AIA 1K Kids from “Da Coconut Nut,” and the Remix category from “Kumukutikutitap.”

As title sponsor, AIA Philippines also returns with its commitment to inspiring more Filipinos to move, embrace active lifestyles and pursue healthier lives. True to AIA’s purpose of helping Filipinos, the partnership makes the event an opportunity not only for competitive runners but also for families, friends and entire communities to share in the benefits of movement.

For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/events/manila or www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

With distances catering to different ages and abilities — the full marathon, half marathon, AIA 10K, 5K and AIA 1K Kids — the event welcomes everyone, from seasoned distance runners to children taking their first steps into the sport.

Five years in, Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila remains rooted in the intersection of community, music and miles. This anniversary edition takes that spirit a step further, giving it a distinctly Filipino voice and inviting the world to experience the country's music, artistry and culture one stride at a time.

Because in Manila, the road is more than a racecourse, the music is more than a soundtrack, and every stride tells a Filipino story. Ito Ay Atin. Sariling Atin. (Pool story)