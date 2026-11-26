WTGL: Korea's Ina Yoon fires ball speed record in winning start for Boston Common Golf

Korea’s Ina Yoon established a new WTGL record with her 155mph ball speed as she enjoyed a winning start with Boston Common Golf in an 8-3 win over Atlanta Drive GC at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Yoon played her way into the record books with her tee shot on Hole No. 8 which is named Temple as the Ballfrogs bounced back from last week’s opening match overtime loss to Motor City Golf Club to register their first win in the inaugural WTGL season.

“I was really nervous when I'm walking in. I was like, hey, you guys, I'm so nervous. I was shaking a lot. Yeah, when the game starts, it was so smooth, and I have Lottie (Woad) on my right, Celine (Boutier) on the left. I was pretty confident when I walked in,” said Yoon, who did not feature for Boston in its first match.

“The first hole bunker shot was a little nervous. I really don't want to hit it in the hazard. I was like, I need to hit it well. After time goes by, kind of found a rhythm and I have my good teammates here, so nothing to worry about.”

Boston was never behind in Match 4 and led 4-2 after dominating the Triples session. Yoon then faced Andrea Lee in the Singles and after tying Hole No. 11, she earned three pivotal points on Hole No. 14, a par-3 named “On the Rocks”.

With two Hammers — a tactical game modifier — thrown by each side, the Korean star brilliantly stuck her pitching wedge tee shot to within a foot of the pin for a gimme while Lee missed her 14-foot birdie attempt to tie the hole.

Yoon took pride in getting herself into the WTGL record books with her ball speed record.

“To be honest, it comes in natural. I’m pretty strong as you can see!” Yoon replied when asked how she creates her swing speed. “Actually I have lost distance recently. I normally hit further.”

The next two WTGL matches will be a double-header on Sunday, with Boston taking on New York Golf Club and Motor City Golf Club facing Atlanta Drive. (WTGL pool story)