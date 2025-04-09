Sarines, Suzuki rule JPGT Eagle Ridge tilts

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Rising stars Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki emerged triumphant at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship, showcasing poise and precision under grueling conditions at the Norman course of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club on Wednesday here.

Sarines delivered a masterclass in consistency, firing a second straight 74 to cap a two-day total of 148, securing a commanding 13-shot win in the girls’ 11–14 division over her twin sister Mona (80-161). Kendra Garingalao settled for third at 165 after an 84.

“I think I won this tournament because I was consistent. My putting was good, and that helped me win despite struggling off the mound,” said Lisa. "This win means a lot — it’s the first JPGT event this year and it boosts my confidence."

On the boys’ side, Suzuki overcame double bogeys and searing heat to post a steady 78 for a 152 aggregate, comfortably eight strokes clear of Race Manhit (80-160). Vito Sarines and Jacob Casuga tied for third at 163 afer 80 and 84, respectively.

“I feel truly blessed this entire week,” said Suzuki, recalling his highlight moment on No. 9, where he chipped in for birdie. “I was really nervous at the start because the competition was tough and I honestly thought I might lose. But I stayed focused, didn’t give up, and I’m grateful I was able to pull through and win.”

“This win means a lot because it gives me points for the JPGT Finals,” he added.

The ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., is a 15-leg nationwide tour featuring seven legs each in the Luzon and VisMin series. The tour culminates in the highly anticipated North vs South Series at The Country Club later this year.

Sanctioned by the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the tournament offers vital ranking points and valuable competitive experience for the country’s most promising young golfers.

In the 7–10 age group, Zach Guico edged Zoji Edoc by one shot after posting a gutsy 78 for a 165 total despite a final-hole triple bogey. Edoc shot a 76 to finish at 166, while erstwhile leader Halo Pangilinan faltered with a 91 to end up third at 176 in the boys’ division.

“I wasn’t too nervous. I just stayed confident and believed I could do it,” said 7-year-old Guico, who highlighted his round with a chip-in birdie on No. 5.

Mavis Espedido dominated the girls’ category in the youngest age group with rounds of 76 and 75 for a 151 total, winning by 14 strokes over Venus delos Santos, who pooled a 165 after an 85, while Penelope Sy shot a 93 for third a 182.

“This win means a lot because it made me really happy for the second time,” said Espedido. “I was nervous after nine holes, but I tried to stay calm and prayed to God for a good score.”

She didn’t just deliver a superb performance — she secured a convincing victory.

The boys’ 15–18 division delivered a dramatic finish, with Charles Serdenia overtaking former co-leader Shinichi Suzuki by one stroke after carding a 78 for a 154 total. Suzuki slipped with a 79 for 155 while Zach Villaroman rebounded with a 74 for a 157 total, setting the stage for a spirited battle in the last 18 holes.

“I just trusted myself. Even if I made a bad shot, I knew I could bounce back and do better,” said Serdenia in Filipino. “There was definitely pressure because the match with Shinichi was really tight. But I’ll keep handling it the best I can — I always say a prayer before every shot.”

Rafa Anciano extended her lead in the girls’ 15-18 bracket despite an 82, with an aggregate of 165, now eight strokes ahead of Levonne Tallion, followed at 173 after an 85, going to the final round of the 54-hole tournament. while Tiffany Bernardino dropped to third at 180 after a 93.

“I’m really happy with my putting — it was very consistent this time, especially on the back nine,” said Anciano. “I didn’t feel too much pressure….I was pretty comfortable since I was hitting my drives well. I just need to stay calm and focus on bouncing back quickly when things don’t go as planned.”