Eala to face Prozorova in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — And the battle lines are drawn.

Alex Eala will face Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in the second round of the Singapore Open as part of her final buildup for the Asian Games.

The 21-year-old Eala drew Prozorova in the Round of 16 after the latter’s 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2 comeback victory over Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas at the start of the main draw yesterday at the OCBC Arena.

It’s a repeat win for Prozorova, who also beat Costoulas, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the historic quarterfinals of the WTA125 Philippine Women’s Open earlier this year.

Eala, who was welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo Macaraig, gained a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed in the 500-level tour.

Ranked No. 18 in the world, Eala is next only to WTA No. 5 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 11 Amanda Anisimova of the United States as the first two seeds in the 500-level tourney.