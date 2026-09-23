Adriano dominates Taiwanese foe to bag Asian Games karate bronze

TOYOHASHI CITY, Japan — Marie June Adriano delivered the Philippines’ second karate medal at the 20th Asian Games after capturing bronze in the women’s kumite -50kg division on Wednesday.

Adriano, 22, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Ya-chi Chung, 10-3, in the bronze medal match to secure her first Asian Games medal.

The Filipino karateka, a first-timer in the Asian Games, had earlier beaten Cambodia’s Srey Phea Chonn, 4-3, and South Korea’s Yang Yewon, 4-0, before falling narrowly to Hong Kong’s Tsang Yee Ting, 5-4, in the semifinals.

The bronze-medal victory was particularly significant for Adriano, who was competing internationally at the Asian Games for the first time.

She also had added motivation against Chung, having lost to the same opponent in their previous two meetings. Adriano said she reviewed their past encounters and made the necessary adjustments before the deciding bout.

“Pangatlong beses na po naming nagharap,” said Adriano, recalling their previous meetings.

Adriano, a Human Kinetics student at PUP and a native of Llanera in Nueva Ecija, credited her training, technique and her coach’s confidence for helping her stay composed during the bronze-medal match.

“Mas nagtiwala po ako sa technique ko, sa kung ano yung baon ko, kung ano yung trinain ko para sa competition na ito,” she said.

She also recalled her coach’s reminder to stay in the middle and wait for the right opportunity to attack.

“Sa atin na ito, sa amin na ito. Kailangan ko lang mag-work,” Adriano said.

The medal capped a breakthrough run for the young karateka, who said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines.

“Super laking bagay niya para sa akin. As a first-timer, talagang yung pressure, nandoon lahat,” Adriano said. “Sobrang happy po ako na isa ako sa napili at nakapagbigay ako ng medalya para sa Pilipinas.”

Adriano’s bronze gave the Philippines its second karate medal of the Games and its fifth medal overall.

End it…end it

A day earlier, the Philippine women’s kata team of Rebecca Cyril Torres, Samantha Emmanuelle Veguillas and Ysabielle Arrogante also secured a bronze medal. (POC Media Pool)