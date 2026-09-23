Gilas men dominate Kazakhs, enter Asian Games 3x3 quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas men are off to the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games’ 3x3 basketball after blasting Kazakhstan, 21-15, in the final game of pool play Wednesday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan.

The Filipino quartet, made up of Nic Cabanero, Luis Pablo, Koji Buenaflor and Doy Dungo, thus finished the Pool A play undefeated through three games.

Cabanero and Dungo powered the Philippines with seven and six points, respectively. Pablo had five markers while Buenaflor added three.

Gilas trailed by one, 7-8, at the 6:24 mark of the game after a layup by Mansur Seilkhanov.

But four straight points by the Philippines, capped by a deuce by Cabanero, pushed them ahead, 11-8, with 4:47 to go.

This set the tone the rest of the way as Gilas kept their arm’s length against their opponents.

Kazakhstan, though, continued to storm back, slicing the deficit to one multiple times.

As Timur Tangiyev hit a shot to make it a 14-15 ballgame with 2:23 to go, Dungo waxed hot, hitting a 2-pointer sandwiched by close shots to push Gilas 19-14.

A Pablo layup towed the Philippines to 20-14 with 1:24 to go.

Ydydyshzan then tried to rally the Kazakhs back, but Dungo was fouled on the drive. He hit the free throw to put the cherry on top of Gilas’ win.

Tangiyev produced eight points while Seilkhanov had four for the 1-2 Kazakhstan.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday.