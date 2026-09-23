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UE coach challenges players to show more grit as hunt for elusive UAAP win continues

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 12:18pm
UE coach challenges players to show more grit as hunt for elusive UAAP win continues
UE head coach Chris Gavina
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- With University of the East Red dropping its 22nd straight game in the UAAP, head coach Chris Gavina underscored the need for toughness and grit as they try to break the losing streak. 

The Red Warriors showed signs of life but fell against the National University Bulldogs, 76-56, over the weekend. 

The Red Warriors sliced a 22-point deficit to just 13 in the fourth quarter, but they ultimately ran out of fuel against NU. 

“Our guard production needs to be more consistent between our point guards and our returning bigs, they need to be able to at least give us toughness. That's what's expected of them,” Gavina told reporters after the game. 

Gavina, now coaching UE for the second straight season, said he is hoping that the toughness of Bulldogs Kenshin Padrones and PJ Palacielo “rubs off on our guys.” 

“Right now, that's what we're lacking. A great deal of mental toughness and also just grit when teams play with more aggression and more intensity,” he added. 

UE has lost 22 straight games in the UAAP, dating back to the UAAP Season 87, when Jack Santiago was still calling the shots. 

The Red Warriors dropped its opening assignment this season against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 101-74, before the 20 point defeat against the Sampaloc-based squad. 

Up next for the Recto-based team is the Far Eastern University on Saturday. 

“You know, we got a whole week to get prepared for FEU next Saturday. I'm not going to make any projections but I think we just gotta break down the field and see where we're inconsistent at,” Gavina said.

“We've been minus 20 on rebounds. That's definitely a category that we need to improve on. And hopefully, with Ola Ajani coming into our lineup, we can kind of resolve that issue.”

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