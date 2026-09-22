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Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 5:25pm
Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo
Sibol will also field entries in Pokemon Unite, Honor of Kings, Identity V and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang later in the week.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team, Sibol, will begin its campaign at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 this week in the Naraka: Bladepoint team and Puyo Puyo Champions events at the Aichi Sky Expo in Japan.

Richard Espejo, Von Teñoso, Kenneth Perez and Joaquin Paclibar will represent the Philippines in Naraka: Bladepoint, with Paclibar also competing in the solo event on September 23.

Karl Gonzalvo, meanwhile, opens his Puyo Puyo Champions campaign on September 24.

The Philippines was drawn into Group B in Naraka: Bladepoint alongside Vietnam, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

Paclibar said the team will have to adapt to the Asian Games format, which uses Martial Artist Mode instead of the battle royale format more commonly played in competition.

"We expect good execution based on our preparation. We're also excited because Naraka can be known globally, and we already know how these players play. We always meet these people in NetEase online tournaments, but the difference this time is that it's not Battle Royale, so it's more about pure fighting skills. We trust our preparation mentally, emotionally and physically, and then we just need to execute,” said Paclibar.

In Puyo Puyo Champions, Gonzalvo faces a difficult group featuring Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

"There is pressure both from representing the country and from the game itself, since Puyo Puyo requires quick decision-making and precision. Luckily, I get to represent the Philippines while playing one of my childhood video games. It's a dream come true to carry the flag,” said Gonzalvo.

While Naraka: Bladepoint and Puyo Puyo Champions have smaller competitive communities locally compared to more established esports titles, Sibol General Manager Jab Escutin said the selection process gave the organization confidence in the country's representatives.

"Selecting a national team for titles that are relatively new to Philippine gamers requires careful evaluation. Fortunately, accessible tournament data and detailed player profiles have allowed us to study these games thoroughly. Based on our findings, we are confident our athletes will be highly competitive at the Asian Games," said Escutin.

Sibol will also field entries in Pokemon Unite, Honor of Kings, Identity V and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang later in the week.

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