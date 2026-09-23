Bahia, Simeon rule Grand Corporate Golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Jake Bahia and Dan Simeon of Steelmax Inc. emerged as the overall net champions in the Grand Corporate Golf Tournament held September 14-15 at the Mount Malarayat Golf & Country Club in Lipa City.

Bahia and Simeon topped their division to lead the list of proud winners in the two-day corporate golf tournament.

John Darren Weidman and Paul Pearson of Golf Nation PH shared the limelight by winning the overall gross.

Benedict Repaso and Mario Quinto of Unravel Digital finished runners-up, while Jonathan Diaz and Lorenzo Tatlonghari Jr. of Johannas Grille settled for second runner-up honors in the tournament that brought together corporate golfers in a competitive yet spirited showcase of skill, determination and sportsmanship.

The winners received their awards from WCGC PH executives Joey Fornier, COO; Joyce Escandor, chairman and CEO; and Paulo Legaspi, president.

Organizers also expressed their appreciation to the sponsors whose support helped make the tournament possible, including Premiere Sports Management Corp., Bethel, Maxicare, Solaire Online, Holerayt, Rudy Project and Transview Philippines.

The event concluded with organizers congratulating all the participants and champions while looking forward to another gathering on the greens. (Contributed story)