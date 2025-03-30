^

Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 7:54pm
Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt
Melvin Jerusalem retains his WBC minimumweight championship after beating Yudai Shigeoka at the Aichi Sky Expo.
(Facebook / Sanman promotions)

MANILA, Philippines -- Different time, similar result.

Filipino boxing champion Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended the World Boxing Council minimumweight title against Yudai Shigeoka via unanimous decision in their rematch Sunday at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Japan.

Jerusalem won the title last year against Shigeoka also in Japan via split decision.

But this time, “El Gringo” was more dominant, with all three judges scoring it in his favor, 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112.

And like their first match, the Filipino was able to take his opponent apart piece by piece right from the get-go with precision.

Jerusalem kept on coming with volume punches, connecting on combinations that left his opponent with a bloodied nose as he was just too slippery for the hometown bet.

He kept the pressure on until the final round, not slowing down as Shigeoka struggled to connect with his punches.

Unlike the first match, there were no knockdowns this time around but the dominance was still shown by the 31-year-old champion. 

With the win, Jerusalem is now holding a 23-4 win-loss record, while Shigeoka dropped to 9-2. The Japanese slugger’s two losses both came against Jerusalem.

