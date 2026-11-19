Pacio submits Yamakita to defend ONE strawweight belt

Joshua Pacio (top) submits Keito Yamakita during their ONE MMA strawweight championship match Wednesday at the Ebara Wave Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial artist Joshua Pacio retained his ONE MMA strawweight championship after submitting Keito Yamakita in the ONE Samurai 5 at the Ebara Wave Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

Pacio got the victory at the 4:17 mark of the fourth round after sending Yamakita to dreamland via an arm triangle choke.

The Japanese fighter was able to gain control of the match early, securing multiple takedowns as he tried to beat his opponent into submission.

The end looked like it was coming when Yamakita pushed for an inverted triangle choke towards the end of the first round, but Pacio was able to survive.

From then on, the champion slowly got into his rhythm. The Lions Nation MMA standout turned things around, getting the better of his opponent on the mat, landing heavy ground-and-pound offense in the next two rounds.

And come the fourth round, the end drew near.

After Yamakita took the fight to the ground anew with a takedown, Pacio took the upper hand and regaines top control.

The 30-year-old fighter then punished “Pocket Monk” with punches, before he locked in the arm triangle choke.

As the fight went to the ropes, Pacio locked in the arm triangle on his opponent’s head. As the Filipino tightened the lock, Yamakita tried to get out of the hold but could not do so, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Pacio has thus won back-to-back matches via submission. He also defended his title back in June against Russia’s Mansur Malachiev via submission in the first round.

The pride of Baguio City is now holding a 16-5 win-loss record in ONE, while Yamakita dropped to a 6-2 slate. The former also snapped the latter’s five-match win streak.