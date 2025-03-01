^

Sports

Future stars Go, Cabiguen shine in IRONKIDS

Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 2:58pm
Future stars Go, Cabiguen shine inÂ IRONKIDS
Emmanuel Go (left) and Mielle Cabiguen showcase their trophies and medals after clinching top honors in the premier division of the RLC Residences IRONKIDS.
(Photo from IRONKIDS Philippines)

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan – Cebu’s Emmanuel Go showcased his remarkable endurance and speed to claim victory in the boys’ 13-15 division, while Jedwright Mielle Cabiguen made a triumphant IRONKIDS debut by dominating the girls’ side of the RLC Residences IRONKIDS at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex in Palawan here on Saturday.

After struggling to 11th place in the 250m swim leg with a 02:54 time, Go, representing Paref Springdale School, unleashed a sensational 2km run in 07:43, the fastest of the event, to seize the crown with a total time of 11:06.

He edged out Ezekhiel Go, who had an impressive 02:44 swim time but lost ground in the run (07:57), finishing with 11:07. Zachary Angelo Da Silva rounded out the podium in 11:23 with leg times of 02:50 and 08:05.

Meanwhile, Cabiguen left no doubt in her IRONKIDS debut, finishing in 15:05 behind strong performances in both the swim (03:29) and run (11:01). She fended off Dominique Aragones (15:25) and Dean Angela Cuzon (15:41) to claim top honors in the girls’ 13-15 class.

In the 11-12 division (200m swim, 1.5km run), Henia Go put on a commanding display in the girls’ race, finishing in 10:33 with split times of 03:29 (swim) and 06:28 (run). Saffi Son (11:58) and Stesha Viray (12:02) took second and third, respectively.

The boys’ side saw Fraizer Ygot claim the title in 11:09 (03:22 swim, 07:23 run), beating Roger Lagasca, who timed 11:49 (03:21 and 07:55) and Dean Christoff Cuzon, who clocked 11:54 (03:23 and )7:33).

In the 9-10 category (150m swim, 1.5km run), Zoe Angel Da Silva dominated the girls’ race with a time of 10:45 with leg times of 02:40 and 07:35, while Kai Takei ruled the boys’ side in 10:18 with times of 02:53 and 07:02.

Elli Boleng timed 11:44 from 02:59 and 08:07, for second, while Andrea Gumaya, who clocked 12:10 from leg clocking of 03:23 and 08:20, for third.

Cian Mendoza posted 11:07 (02:53 and 07:40) for second in the boys’ division, while Amir Kian Buensuceso, who clocked 11:11 with times of 03:03 and 07:36.

In the youngest category (6-8 years old, 100m swim, 1km run), Ami Takei and John Luigi Remolino II emerged as champions, with the former edging Ma. Georgina Sumaje and Jaci Binuya for the girls’ trophy in 08:08 with split times of 02:21 and 05:16, and the latter routing the boys’ field with 07:43 (02:01 and 05:08).

Sumaje clocked 02:07 and 05:41 for 08:22, while Binuya had 02:10 and 06:11 for third at 09:08.

Lance Pilapil finished second to Remolino II in 08:03 with times of 02:09 and 05:16, while Xavier Belleza placed third in 08:19 with clocking of 02:14 and 05:30, in the event, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., which served as the perfect stage for young athletes to showcase their talent and passion for multisport racing, setting the tone for the highly anticipated Ironman 70.3 on Sunday.

