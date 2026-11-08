LascuÃ±a shares seniors spotlight at Club Intramuros

Lascuña shares seniors spotlight at Club Intramuros

Tony Lascuña (right) shares center stage with Aging Gabo (second from left) and Gil Aunzon alongside PSPGTO president Mars Pucay (left)

MANILA, Philippines -- Tony Lascuña added another seniors title to his growing collection, but this time, he had to share the spotlight with Aging Gabo and Gil Aunzo in the PSPGTO Charity Senior Golf Pro-Am tournament at Club Intramuros last Tuesday.

Unlike his victory in the Pasay City Mayor Emi Cup at Villamor last month, the 55-year-old Lascuña found himself in a three-way tie for the top honors in the 50-59 age division after the trio carded identical 39-point totals under the Stableford scoring system.

Ronald Pactolerin came close to joining the leaders, finishing just a point behind with 38, while Sonny Almazan settled for fifth with 37 points in the centerpiece division of the one-day tournament organized by the Pilipinas Senior Pro Golf Tour Organization (PSPGTO), headed by president and Philippine Golf Tour mainstay Mars Pucay.

The 60-69 division likewise produced a tie at the top, with Roger Linde and former Philippine Open champion Mario Manubay matching 37 points to share the crown. Leonardo Estrera placed third with 35, followed by many-time Masters winner and former Philippine Open champion Robert Pactolerin with 34 and Doming Umadhay with 33.

Orlan Sumcad and Jun Marasigan ruled the pro-am division with a combined 90 points, narrowly turning back Alden Bait and Boggie Pascual, who finished with 89. Gerome Malaga and Lin Pan took third place with 87.

Danny Fortusa topped the 70-and-above category with 33 points, while Beloy Tiamzon and Mario Ramones placed second and third with 31 and 29 points, respectively.

The amateur competitions also produced impressive scores, led by James Cruz, who captured the Class A title with 55 points. Mitsuharo Kitaura took runner-up honors with 43, edging Allan Maligaya on countback.

Pan claimed the Class B crown with 54 points, just one ahead of Pascual, who posted 53 to finish second, also edging Marasigan on countback.

Rizza Kiongson provided another highlight, dominating the women's amateur division with 49 points. Jazziel Lorenzo finished second with 42, while Teresa Lasala placed third with 38. (Contributed story)