Special Olympics Pilipinas receive equipment donations

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to create a more inclusive sporting environment for athletes of all aspects, SportsPlus Foundation donated sports equipment to Special Olympics Pilipinas.

Special Olympics Pilipinas is part of the global Special Olympics movement, which uses the power of sports to promote inclusion and create opportunities for people with disabilities to develop their skills, build confidence, and experience the benefits of participation in sports.

The foundation provided equipment for various sports, such as basketball, football, and badminton, among others, that meets athletes’ actual training and competition requirements on October 22 in Sta. Elena, Marikina.

“We are a non-government organization, and our funding comes from grants, including from SportsPlus, which is huge,” said Special Olympics Pilipinas Sports Manager Zoren Alfonso.

“We are grateful and thankful to SportsPlus Foundation because this donation was not just sports equipment, but a path for athletes to improve in their sport. This will help them improve and experience what it feels like to have quality sports equipment that helps develop their skills.”

SportsPlus said that the partnership “ensures the support is appropriate, relevant, and aligned with the intended beneficiaries’ needs.”

“It is our privilege to turn over this equipment to Special Olympics Pilipinas as part of SportsPlus Foundation’s efforts to promote inclusive sports and expand opportunities for Filipino athletes of all abilities,” said SportsPlus Head of Brand Marketing Paul Macalindong.

“SportsPlus believes that sports should be accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or background. Through this initiative, we hope to help athletes access the equipment and training support they need to develop their skills, build confidence, and pursue their full potential.”