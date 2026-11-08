Dimayuga poised to make big splash in Philippine Open debut

MANILA, Philippines -- Enrique Dimayuga arrives at the Philippine Open armed with a decorated amateur pedigree, a breakthrough professional victory, and the growing confidence of a player ready to take on bigger challenges.

Fresh from a breakthrough triumph on the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour, the 25-year-old Filipino, raised in London, looms as one of the country's most intriguing bets when the $1-million championship unwraps on November 12 at the newly refurbished Masters course of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

One of 17 invitees to the season-ending leg of the Asian Tour, Dimayuga will be making the most of a valuable opportunity to test his game against some of the region's established stars and emerging talents. But with his impressive credentials and recent success providing a timely boost, he could be more than just another promising name in the field.

Indeed, Dimayuga has the credentials to make a serious run at the title and strengthen his case as one of the country's brightest emerging professional golfers.

His amateur resume speaks volumes. A winner of the 2024 Singapore Open Amateur Championship, Dimayuga has captured five World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including individual and team honors in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championships.

He also enjoyed a remarkable stretch in the US, winning three consecutive individual titles over a 13-day span in March and April while competing for the University of Nevada men's golf team.

Yet it is his recent breakthrough as a professional that could prove most valuable as he prepares for the exacting demands of the Philippine Open.

Dimayuga captured the Billy Horschel Invitational in Orlando, Florida, last month, securing his first professional victory and demonstrating that his winning instincts can carry over to the higher demands of the pro ranks.

“It feels great,” Dimayuga told the APGA Tour after his breakthrough triumph. “Definitely, trying to win is a skill. Having done that at different levels, and the competition keeps going up and up as you go into the professional ranks. To start here is great.”

“There was a lot of nerves overnight, sleeping on the lead and being in a position where there were lots of people behind me. I’m very glad to be able to get the job done,” he added.

That ability to handle pressure, protect a lead and close out a tournament could serve him well at Southwoods, where the challenge will be considerably stiffer and the margin for error much smaller.

Dimayuga, however, will have to contend with a formidable international cast led by Australia's world-ranked Travis Smyth, Taiwan's Wei Hsuan Wang and Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert.

Adding further star power is India's Anirban Lahiri, a former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup campaigner, along with Korean PGA standout Taehoon Ok, and former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners Andy Ogletree of the United States and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

Also reinforcing the international field are Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Poosit Supupramai, Rattanon Wannasrichan and Sadom Kaewkanjana; Sweden's Charlie Lindh; South Africa's Ian Snyman and Jbe Kruger; and Koreans Minhyuk Song, Jeongwoo Ham and Wooyoung Cho.

Against such an accomplished field, Dimayuga's recent success will be put to a much tougher test. But the golfer's combination of amateur excellence, collegiate experience, and an encouraging start to his professional career makes him one of the local players worth watching.

His presence also adds another dimension to the Filipinos' bid to reclaim the coveted championship crown, which has eluded homegrown players since Clyde Mondilla's triumph at The Country Club in 2019.

Mondilla is among the invitees, along with Sean Ramos, while the local challenge will be spearheaded by a deep contingent of seasoned campaigners and rising talents.

Two-time champion Miguel Tabuena would have been among the country's leading title hopes, but a thumb injury forced him to withdraw, leaving Angelo Que, Mondilla, Ramos, Tony Lascuña, Justin Quiban, Carl Corpus, Aidric Chan, Jhonnel Ababa, Keanu Jahns, Reymon Jaraula, Jeffren Lumbo, Fidel Concepcion, Rupert Zaragosa, Art Arbole and Russell Bautista to carry the home challenge.

While the absence of Tabuena is a major setback for the Philippine contingent, it also opens the door for others to step forward.

For Dimayuga, the Philippine Open represents an opportunity to translate his promising credentials into a performance that could announce his arrival on the Asian Tour stage.

His amateur accomplishments have already established his pedigree. His recent APGA breakthrough has shown that he can win as a professional. Now comes the bigger test: proving that he can hold his own against the region's best and perhaps emerge as one of the championship's surprise contenders.

With his confidence rising and his game trending in the right direction, Dimayuga could be one of the most compelling Filipino stories to watch when the country's premier golf championship gets under way.