UCAL volleyball: University of Batangas keeps title repeat mission alive as CEU advances

Drawing inspired game from Jimmy Casabuena, the UB Brahmans repulsed every challenge of the CEU Scorpions.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion University of Batangas kept its back-to-back bid alive, beating Centro Escolar University in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23, to advance to the Final Four of the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships held Friday, November 6, before its wildly cheering fans at the Millennium Gym in Batangas City.

Drawing inspired game from Jimmy Casabuena, the UB Brahmans repulsed every challenge of the CEU Scorpions, especially in the third set, to set up an interesting duel with the second-seeded and outright semifinalist Immaculada Concepcion College Blue Hawks.

Clinching the fourth and last semis berth was the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, which outclassed Manila Central University, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14, thanks to the 20-point show of Darren Talban.

The Dolphins, however, will have a more daunting task in the semis as they take on the top-seeded Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in the other one-game knockout match.

All semis matches will be played on Tuesday, November 10.

Lyceum, ICC, and UB actually finished with similar 7-1 records at the end of the single-round elims, but Lyceum and ICC secured the two outright semis berths by virtue of having more points.

Meanwhile, CEU and Lyceum completed the semis cast in the women’s side by pulling off similar hard-earned wins over their respective quarterfinal opponents in the event sponsored by Smart, Puso.com , Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water and Akari.

The Lady Scorpions, starting Clarenz Aztoveza, set up a Final Four match with still undefeated ICC Lady Blue Hawks with a 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13 win over the Philippine Women’s University Lady Patriots.

The LPU Lady Pirates, on the other hand, outlasted the PCU-D Lady Dolphins, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21. They will face longtime rival UB Lady Brahmans.

Aztoveza sparkled for 21 points on 14 attacks, four blocks and three aces, while Trixie Rostro starred for LPU-B with 23 points highlighted by 18 attacks, two blocks, and three aces. (Pool story)