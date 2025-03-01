^

Sports

ASICS-boosted veteran runner Salaño tests mettle in Tokyo Marathon

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 12:46pm
ASICS-boosted veteran runner SalaÃ±o tests mettle in Tokyo Marathon
Richard Solaño (left) and ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota

TOKYO, Japan — For most athletes, having a shoe brand supporting them can carry weight.

It did for national runner Richard Salaño after ASICS, a world-renowned sports brand that is known for its innovative running shoes and athletic performance, tapped him as one of its ambassadors two years ago and up to present.

“It’s really a big thing for us athletes for big private companies like Asics as our supporter,” said Salaño, a 33-year-old Southeast Asian Games veteran seeing action in Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon at the Shinjuku Government Building here.

Salaño was just one of the athletes ASICS have been supporting with some of the others being Arlan Arbois, a 2023 Phnom Penh SEA Games marathon silver medalist who is also running in the 42.195-kilometer race that is on its 18th year now, tennis’ Marian Capadocia, Ruben Gonzales and PJ Tierro and triathlon’s Raven Alcoseba and Kira Ellis.

ASICS was a lifesaver for Salaño, who had a left plantar fasciitis injury in Cambodia two years ago and was healthy since the former came into the picture.

Apart from the other training gear, Salaño said he would wear one of the latest shoes in ASICS’ Kumadori Collection Limited Series — the neon green Meta Speed Edge Paris model.

“It’s its latest and top of the line brand that is now out in the market and I’m blessed to be given a chance to wear it,” he said.

Apart from Meta Speed Edge, ASICS has also introduced in the Tokyo Marathon the ASICS Novablast 5, which will soon be released to the Philippine market.The Army Corporal from Bulacan is targeting to breach his personal best of two hours and 25 minutes that will gauge how he would fair in this year’s SEA Games edition in Thailand in December.

“I hope to surpass my personal best,” said Salaño during yesterday’s ASICS’ 4km Shakeout Run at the Yoyogi Park where greeted by no less than ASICS CEO Tasuhito Hirota.

Salano and Arbois, along with ASICS influencer, sports media celebrity Migs Bustos, will be running against a field of 38,000 runners in this event that serves as a trial race for the World Athletics Championships here in Tokyo this September. 

ASICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bert Lina delivered

Bert Lina delivered

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
This writer had many insightful, eye-opening, and practical conversations with the late Bert Lina in the days of the Metropolitan...
Sports
fbtw

Soviet GM Spassky dies at 88

14 hours ago
Soviet chess grandmaster Boris Spassky, who was famously defeated in the so-called match of the century at the height of the Cold War, has died aged 88, the Chess Federation of Russia said Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic return imminent for boxing

Olympic return imminent for boxing

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
A final vote to recognize World Boxing as the new international governing body for the sport by the IOC General Assembly will...
Sports
fbtw
Curry puts on show, scores 56

Curry puts on show, scores 56

14 hours ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry drilled 12 three-pointers in a scintillating 56-point display that carried the Warriors to...
Sports
fbtw
IRONKIDS on display in Palawan

IRONKIDS on display in Palawan

14 hours ago
The next generation of Filipino triathletes will be on display as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS kicks off today at the Ramon...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Embiid to miss rest of NBA season with knee injury - 76ers

Embiid to miss rest of NBA season with knee injury - 76ers

4 hours ago
Philadelphia's star center Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the NBA regular season as he and the team continue to seek a...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record with leap of 6.27m

Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record with leap of 6.27m

4 hours ago
Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world record on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the All Star...
Sports
fbtw
Kings, Tropa storm ahead to 2-0 lead

Kings, Tropa storm ahead to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Halfway to the target.
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev loses temper, match

Medvedev loses temper, match

14 hours ago
Former world number one Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Dubai Championships on Thursday, squandering four match points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with