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Melmac Sports' FIFA-standard football field unveiled in Cavite

Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 12:34pm
Melmac Sports' FIFA-standard football field unveiled in Cavite
Simon Greatwich, Mel Macasaquit and Misagh Bahadoran pose during the football field's opening ceremony.
Melmac Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Melmac Sports officially opened its FIFA-standard football field at Villar City in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Saturday, September 26, marking a significant milestone for the sports organization and the local football community.

The new facility sits on a 3.5-hectare property, providing ample space for football, sports activities, events, and future developments aimed at serving athletes, families, and the wider community.

The opening ceremony was led by All Star Properties Inc. President and CEO Mel Macasaquit, alongside Melmac Sports partners and former Philippine national team players Misagh Bahadoran and Simon Greatwich.

From left: Simon Greatwich, Mel Macasaquit, Los Valores Corp. President Engr. Allan Santos, and Misagh Bahadoran
Melmac Sports

Also in attendance were former Senator Manny Villar, chairman of Villar Land Holdings; Chief Operating Officer Mary Lee Sardiasa; Division Head Engineer Allan Santos; members of the Villar City team; and other guests and partners.

For Macasaquit, the opening represents more than just the addition of another sports facility, as football has long been at the heart of Melmac Sports.

“While people may see a lot of basketball in our portfolio, football has always been the foundation of Melmac Sports. It was through this beautiful game that our deeper involvement in sports began. My partners, Misagh and Simon, both dedicated their careers to representing the Philippine national team, and for all of us, this has always been driven by our genuine love for the game,” he said.

“We hope this new facility gives young players a place to develop their skills, build their confidence, chase their dreams, and hopefully become the next generation of Philippine football players.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Villar Group for welcoming Melmac Sports to Villar City. This was not easy. It took a tremendous amount of work, time, and commitment from everyone involved. We even turned Misagh into a construction worker just to make sure we got this done,” he added.

Macasaquit also highlighted Greatwich’s commitment to developing young footballers through G8 Academy, which now has a permanent home at the new facility.

“Simon literally dedicated his life to teaching kids football through G8 Academy. Today, it finally has a home. And for me, that makes everything we went through worth it,” he said.

Mel Macasaquit performs the ceremonial kickoff.
Melmac Sports

The opening also coincided with the grand opening of Planet Melmac at Villar City, the fried chicken brand that originated in Singapore and has since expanded into the Philippines under the Melmac brand.

The Villar City facility further expands Melmac Sports’ growing footprint in Cavite. The organization also operates a 3,500-square-meter multi-sport facility at Vista Mall Imus, featuring courts and spaces for pickleball, 3x3 and 5-on-5 basketball, a sport-specific gym, and other recreational activities.

With the opening of the football field and Planet Melmac, Melmac Sports and Villar City aim to establish a destination where athletes, families, and the wider community can come together through sports, recreation and dining. (Contributed story)

FOOTBALL

MELMAC SPORTS
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