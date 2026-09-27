Saso barely makes NW Arkansas cut after late stumble

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her second shot on the first hole during a Pro-Am prior to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2026 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 23, 2026 in Chaska, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso finally snapped a three-tournament missed-cut streak, but barely, as a late stumble Saturday (Sunday Manila time) left the ICTSI-backed Fil-Japanese ace clinging to the cut line in the NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

After opening with a 68 on the par-71 layout, Saso appeared headed for a comfortable weekend berth after adding three birdies through her first 14 holes from No. 10 to move to six-under overall and into a share of 40th place.

But the ICTSI-backed two-time US Women’s Open champion faltered coming home, making consecutive bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 to settle for a two-under 70 and a 36-hole total of 138.

That proved just enough.

Saso made the cut at four-under 138, advancing in a 14-player group tied for 57th as the leaders continued to pile up low scores in the three-day, $3-million LPGA event.

Japan’s Yuna Nishimura, meanwhile, seized control with another spectacular round, firing a second straight 63 to reach 16-under 126 and build a commanding five-stroke lead.

American Auston Kim and Chinese players Michelle Zhang and Mary Liu shared second at 131 after matching 64s.

Nine players, including South Korea’s A Lim Kim, England’s Lottie Woad and Charley Hull, were another shot back at 132 and will need another exceptionally low round Sunday to close the gap on Nishimura.

For Saso, simply reaching the final round marked a welcome turnaround after she missed the cut in three consecutive starts at the Portland Classic, CPKC Women’s Open and FM Championship.

The 25-year-old will now have 18 holes to build on that breakthrough and climb the leaderboard, despite entering the final round well behind the leaders.