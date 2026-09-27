Gialon eyes return to winning ways in ICTSI ILOILO Golf Challenge

MANILA, Philippines -- Working his way back to form over the last two years, Zanieboy Gialon returns to the very venue where he last tasted victory, hoping to put everything together again when the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge blasts off Tuesday, September 29, at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

Gialon ended a two-year title drought the last time the Philippine Golf Tour visited the country’s oldest golf course, then known as Santa Barbara, in 2024. He turned what was expected to be a tight, furious finish into a runaway six-shot victory over Angelo Que and Ira Alido.

Now, two years removed from that successful week in Iloilo, the 37-year-old Davao del Sur native finds himself in a familiar position: contending again, but still searching for that elusive next victory.

He has threatened in several tournaments during the current season, only to fall short when it mattered most. But his latest showing in last week’s ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic could provide the boost he needs heading back to a course where he has already proven he can win.

Gialon finished solo fourth at Marapara, staying in contention deep into the final round with a two-under 33 on the front nine. He, however, could not sustain the charge, settling for a closing 35 and a 68 to finish three shots behind champion Art Arbole.

The result nevertheless marked another encouraging performance for Gialon, who also posted a Top 5 finish at Caliraya Springs, the site of his 2022 triumph. His other results have been less consistent, including a missed cut at Lakewood, a tie for 15th at Pinewoods, a joint 15th at Pradera and a share of 24th at Summit Point.

But the Marapara performance could be particularly significant heading to Iloilo.

Like the Marapara layout, Iloilo is tight and tricky, with doglegs and hazards that demand patience and sound decision-making. Aggressive play can yield rewards, but misplaced attacks can prove costly on a course where trouble lurks around virtually every corner.

That should suit Gialon as he seeks to rekindle the form that carried him to his emphatic victory here two years ago.

He will need it, however, with a stellar cast of rivals bringing their own missions to the P2.5-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Que, the reigning Order of Merit champion, is chasing a third victory of the season as he seeks to strengthen his bid for back-to-back OOM crowns. The three-time Asian Tour winner has already ruled at Caliraya and Summit Point, although he settled for a joint 12th-place finish in Negros.

Que could point to fatigue after competing in Taiwan before returning to the Philippines, leaving him little time to practice and reacquaint himself with the Marapara layout. With a full week of rest and preparation, he looms as one of the players to watch from the opening tee shot.

Arbole, meanwhile, heads to Iloilo looking to build on the momentum of his breakthrough victory at Negros. After a 14-year wait for his first professional title, the veteran finally found the formula that had eluded him for much of his career.

Jhonnel Ababa also comes in with something to prove after fading late against Arbole in Negros and settling for third, extending his own title drought to two years.

Young and hungry Jeffren Lumbo, who finished second to Arbole, will likewise be chasing a follow-up to his breakthrough triumph at South Pacific last year, where he outdueled Russell Bautista in a dramatic five-hole playoff.

Also in the hunt are proven winners Clyde Mondilla, Tony Lascuña, Rupert Zaragosa, Guido van der Valk and Jaraula, while Bautista continues his pursuit of the elusive victory. (Pool story)