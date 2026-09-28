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Eala makes light work of Thai foe, enters Asian Games quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 5:01pm
Eala makes light work of Thai foe, enters Asian Games quarterfinals
Alex Eala is off to the next round of the Asian Games women's singles tennis tourney.
POC Media Pool

MANILA, Philippines — On to the next for Alex Eala in the 20th Asian Games.

The Filipina barged into the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games’ women’s single tennis competition after manhandling Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-1, 6-0, Monday.

In a 55-minute match that was delayed and played at an inside practice court instead of the outdoor court, the top-seeded pride of the Philippines showcased all-around brilliance.

After winning the first four games with ease, Eala dropped a game, 1-4, after Cheapchandej broke her opponent’s serve.

But the 21-year-old, ranked 18th in the world, was too good to overcome.

She did not drop another game from that point on, and she fired an ace to end the match.

Eala won 25 receiving points compared to her opponent’s 17. She also had 30 service points to the Thai’s five.

The Filipina sensation will be facing Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland in the quarterfinal round.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES TENNIS
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