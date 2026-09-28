Bahia, Simeon ready to banner Philippines in World Corporate Golf Challenge

Officials of the WCGC Philippines, as well as Steelmax Inc.'s Jake Bahia and Dan Simeon

MANILA, Philippines -- Jake Bahia and Dan Simeon may be representing their company’s name in the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) in Beijing, China, but they will be carrying the Philippine flag there as well.

Bahia and Simeon of Steelmax Inc. ruled the WCGC Philippines golf tournament earlier this month, giving them the opportunity to compete in China next month.

Bahia, in an interview with reporters Sunday evening, said that “he does not think about the company” as he carries the three stars and the sun.

“I actually don't think about the company anymore. I think a bit more on the Philippines side. Yung pride namin na dala-dala namin yung flag natin. For the Philippines,” he said.

He said that he does not feel pressure in competing for the Philippines.

“Yung pressure actually, doon sa sarili namin yan. Same as what we did nung nalalaro kami, hindi na namin iisip kung gaano kagagaling yung kasama namin,” he said.

“We actually conquered the course. At tsaka yung sarili namin.”

For his part, Simeon said that he feels more excitement than pressure.

“I think less pressure this time. Maybe the pressure is a little bit of more... It's more of an excitement. Kasi this is our first time [competing outside the country],” Simeon said.

“And also, I think it will be... I hope it will be a good take na on my side, medyo wala pressure, more on excitement, na first time going out to the country. So hopefully this time, kung less pressure or no pressure, will be a positive sign for the both of us.”

Bahia and Simeon topped their division in the Grand Corporate Golf Tournament held September 14-15.

More than 30 countries will compete in the World Final set from October 19-23 at the Beijing Qinghe Bay Golf Country Club.

Represented by Paulo Legaspi and Fred del Rosario, the Philippines, last year, finished 12th in the golf tournament.