Filipino chessers scoop up bronze in World Chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men’s team delivered a Category B bronze medal after it ripped Panama, 3-1, in the 11th and final round of the 46th World Chess Olympiad at the Silk Road International Exhibition Centre in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Sunday night.

It was the second straight medal for the Philippines after snaring a Category B gold in the women’s section the last staging in Budapest, Hungary two years ago.

International Master Pau Bersamina and Grandmaster Darwin Laylo carved out the victories on boards two and four, respectively, while IMs Michael Concio, Jr. and Jem Garcia pulled off draws on boards one and three that helped seal the triumph.

Overall, the Filipinos finished 32nd with 14 match points, which was a big leap from their 59th-place performance last time.

Vietnam took the Category B gold while Mongolia the silver.

Host Uzbekistan topped the tournament with 20 match points, two ahead of eventual runner-up and 2024 champion India.

Germany took the bronze.

The Filipinas took a shot at grabbing another Category gold but stumbled to the 20th-seeded Britons, 1.5-2.5, in the last round and ended up at 43rd spot with 13 match points.

WFM Shania Mae Mendoza secured the lone win for the squad on board four while WIM Ruelle Canino snatched a draw on second board.

Both WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda-Grafil lost on Boards 1 and 3.